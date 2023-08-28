BREAKING: Judge Orders Trump's J6 Trial to Start Day Before Super Tuesday Primaries
Jacksonville Sheriff Identifies the Real Cause of Violence, Not Guns
Heads Have to Roll Over Disastrous Response to Maui Wildfires
Absolute Terror Broke Out at a Local High School Football Game
Concerned Father Plants Hidden Camera, Makes Disturbing Discovery
So, That's Why an Oregon Woman Is Accusing a Hospital of Denying Her...
We Have Another Development in the Hunter Biden Bribery Saga
Tucker Carlson Offers a Sobering Reality Check About Modern Life
Smell The Desperation
Will DeSantis’ Debate Win Change The Race?
CT Approved A Bear Self-Defense Law. A Hunting Season Would Be More Effective
Here's How Much the Trump Campaign Has Raised Since Mugshot
Rock Legend Loses Brand Deal for Referring to Transgenderism As a 'Fad'
Biden Scandal Latest: Why New Public Statements From a Fired Ukrainian Prosecutor Matter
Tipsheet

'Devastating' New Poll Shows Americans Overwhelmingly Share This Belief About Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 28, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research survey found Republicans and Democrats are in agreement over one belief about President Biden: He’s far too old to be an effective leader in a second term. 

That’s what 77 percent of respondents said regarding the 80-year-old commander-in-chief—a belief 89 percent of Republicans and 69 percent of Democrats shared. And while former President Trump is only a few years younger, voters were less concerned about his age. Fifty-one percent of U.S. adults said the GOP presidential candidate is too old to effectively serve a four-year term, with Democrats unsurprisingly outweighing Republicans in that belief, 71 percent to 28 percent, respectively. 

But it's not just the presidency that Americans of all stripes have concerns about regarding age. The survey also found that voters want age limits imposed on Supreme Court justices and members of Congress. 

Sixty-seven percent support mandating justices retire by a certain age, 68 percent said they are in favor of age limits for House and Senate candidates, and 66 percent support an age ceiling for presidential candidates, the survey found. 

“They’re too old overall,” a 28-year-old communications consultant said regarding the presidency, arguing older generations have “a sense of values and sense of the country and the world that just isn’t accurate anymore. It can be dangerous to have that view.”

Recommended

This Political Prosecution Scheme Is Going To Backfire Hard Kurt Schlichter

The AP-NORC survey went beyond posing questions and presenting choices. It also had a word association exercise, asking people to offer the first word or phrase that comes to mind at the mention of each man.

The answers underscored how age is a particular drag for Biden across party lines, even when people aren’t prompted to think about that, and how Trump largely escapes that only to draw disdain if not disgust on other fronts.

In those visceral responses, 26% mentioned Biden’s age and an additional 15% used words such as “slow” or “confused.” One Republican thought of “potato.” Among Democrats, Biden’s age was mentioned upfront by 28%. They preferred such terms over “president,” “leader,” “strong” or “capable.” One who approves of his performance nevertheless called him “senile.”

Only 3% in the survey came up with “confused” as the first descriptor for Trump, and a mere 1% used “old” or the like. Instead, the top words were those like “corrupt” or “crooked” (15%), “bad” and other generally negative terms (11%), words such as “liar” and “dishonest” (8%), along with “good” and other generally positive comments (8%). (Associated Press)



Tags: JOE BIDEN POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

This Political Prosecution Scheme Is Going To Backfire Hard Kurt Schlichter
Tucker Carlson Offers a Sobering Reality Check About Modern Life Julio Rosas
BREAKING: Judge Orders Trump's J6 Trial to Start Day Before Super Tuesday Primaries Spencer Brown
Concerned Father Plants Hidden Camera, Makes Disturbing Discovery Matt Vespa
We Have Another Development in the Hunter Biden Bribery Saga Matt Vespa
Biden Suggests He Will Mandate a COVID Booster for All Americans This Fall Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
This Political Prosecution Scheme Is Going To Backfire Hard Kurt Schlichter