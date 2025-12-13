Here's When the CNN Panel Went Nuts Over a National Review Writer's Take on Assimilation

I mean, you knew this was going to trigger the CNN panel. It’s also ironic since National Review’s Noah Rothman is one of the most Trump-skeptical conservatives out there. The discussion started CNN-friendly, with Rothman noting parts of Trump’s remarks about immigration that he thought were flat-out wrong.

Then, he mentioned assimilation and how some parts of the country are so awash with migrants that aren’t doing this, and it’s becoming a problem. And you can tell the panel was aghast, as Ana Navarro and someone named Deja Foxx repeatedly interrupted Rothman. Foxx ran for Congress and got blown out in a primary, in case you’re wondering:

National Review's @NoahCRothman defends immigration assimilation in a CNN panel: pic.twitter.com/5iAEYghf1L — National Review (@NRO) December 12, 2025

btw, any adult in the US can become a "Former Congressional Candidate."



It's actually among the easiest resume lines to get in this country.



No idea who @Deja_Foxx is, but I am absolutely flabbergasted that losing by 40 points in a *primary* is the credential she asked CNN to… https://t.co/nnwZwLbPCc — 🐺 (@LeighWolf) December 12, 2025

As soon as he gets to his point on assimilation, the interruptions fly. https://t.co/B8TD6UizAn — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 12, 2025

Man, they really feared letting you get out a full sentence without interruption. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 12, 2025

What a wild ride. But also, par for the course. Sorry, libs, these people are going back.