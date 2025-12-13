Here's When the CNN Panel Went Nuts Over a National Review Writer's Take on Assimilation

I mean, you knew this was going to trigger the CNN panel. It’s also ironic since National Review’s Noah Rothman is one of the most Trump-skeptical conservatives out there. The discussion started CNN-friendly, with Rothman noting parts of Trump’s remarks about immigration that he thought were flat-out wrong.
Then, he mentioned assimilation and how some parts of the country are so awash with migrants that aren’t doing this, and it’s becoming a problem. And you can tell the panel was aghast, as Ana Navarro and someone named Deja Foxx repeatedly interrupted Rothman. Foxx ran for Congress and got blown out in a primary, in case you’re wondering:
National Review's @NoahCRothman defends immigration assimilation in a CNN panel: pic.twitter.com/5iAEYghf1L— National Review (@NRO) December 12, 2025
btw, any adult in the US can become a "Former Congressional Candidate."— 🐺 (@LeighWolf) December 12, 2025
It's actually among the easiest resume lines to get in this country.
No idea who @Deja_Foxx is, but I am absolutely flabbergasted that losing by 40 points in a *primary* is the credential she asked CNN to… https://t.co/nnwZwLbPCc
As soon as he gets to his point on assimilation, the interruptions fly. https://t.co/B8TD6UizAn— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 12, 2025
Recommended
Man, they really feared letting you get out a full sentence without interruption.— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 12, 2025
What a wild ride. But also, par for the course. Sorry, libs, these people are going back.
The most annoying part is when Abby Phillips pretends not to understand what “assimilation” means. Somali culture is obviously different from American culture, and assimilation means abandoning incompatible aspects of Somali culture and adopting American cultural norms and values— Ethan Isaacson (@ethan1saacson) December 12, 2025
Join the conversation as a VIP Member