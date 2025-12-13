Majority Rule Built This Republic—The Filibuster Is Unraveling It
Tipsheet

Here's When the CNN Panel Went Nuts Over a National Review Writer's Take on Assimilation

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | December 13, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

I mean, you knew this was going to trigger the CNN panel. It’s also ironic since National Review’s Noah Rothman is one of the most Trump-skeptical conservatives out there. The discussion started CNN-friendly, with Rothman noting parts of Trump’s remarks about immigration that he thought were flat-out wrong. 

Then, he mentioned assimilation and how some parts of the country are so awash with migrants that aren’t doing this, and it’s becoming a problem. And you can tell the panel was aghast, as Ana Navarro and someone named Deja Foxx repeatedly interrupted Rothman. Foxx ran for Congress and got blown out in a primary, in case you’re wondering:

What a wild ride. But also, par for the course. Sorry, libs, these people are going back. 

