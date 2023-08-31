Clarence Thomas Releases Records in Rebuke to Left's Attacks
McCaul Demands Answers From State Dept Officials for 'Disgraceful Surrender' to Taliban
Despite Biden Claiming 'All Is Well,' We Just Got Really Bad Economic News
Mitch McConnell Is Making It Hard to Attack Joe Biden on This Point,...
The Two Words That Come to Mind When Voters Think About a Trump-Biden...
A Familiar Name Could Be Giving Testimony Before House Oversight About the Biden...
Biden Administration Announces More Student Loan Cancellations
Trump's Viral Message to the 'COVID Tyrants' Divides Conservatives
Trump Reveals What He'd Have 'No Choice' But to Do If Elected
How Many Lies Are They Going to Get Away With?
What Is Biden’s ‘Weakest Issue’? AOC Offers Her Answer.
Trump Sure Has Picked an Interesting Time to Tout His Lead
BlackRock Is Using Americans’ Retirement Savings to Fund the Chinese Communist Party’s Mil...
Russia Is Not the Champion of Christian and Traditional Values
Tipsheet

KJP: Let's Face It, We Just Can't Keep Up With This President

Guy Benson
Guy Benson  |  August 31, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

I'm generally not very sympathetic toward White House Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre. She's bad at her job, is slow on her feet, and spends much of her time referring questions to others -- or outright refusing to respond to them, even when she has no excuse not to. That being said, I'm not sure how she's supposed to handle questions about the president's age and general condition. The underlying issue is not really about his age, per se. A guy like Bernie Sanders, who is older than Biden, seems cogent and sharp (if totally wrong) in his public appearances. It's the confusion, the falls, the slurring. It's the performance. Biden likes to say "watch me" when asked about his ability to do the job. The problem for him is that the American people do watch him, and they reach this conclusion: 

As the tautological cliche goes, it is what it is. Everyone can see it. It's not going to get better. It's going to get worse. So I understand why it's a serious challenge to dream up politically effective and credible responses on these questions. But my goodness, they can surely do better than this feeble, risible gaslighting:

She's been using this line for awhile now.  It wasn't true then, and it's less true now.  And if she really can't keep up with him, that's an amazing indictment of her.  I reacted to that spin on television this week: 

Recommended

Time to Choose What to Do About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter

It sounds like the president gets frustrated when protective aides treat him like a child:

President Joe Biden reportedly complained to friends that his staff "treated him like a toddler," according to a new book on the Biden administration. "Rather than owning his failure, he fumed to his friends about how he was treated like a toddler. Was John Kennedy ever babied like that?reads the new book, The Last Politician by Atlantic writer Franklin Foer. The incident was reportedly provoked by staffers at the White House who immediately walked back a comment Biden made in March 2022, when he said Russian president Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power." The book claims Biden "resented his aides for creating the impression that they had cleaned up his mess."

But he makes rhetorical messes on a regular basis, and needs cleaning up after.  And John F. Kennedy was in his early 40's when he was elected president.  Biden seems to have a sense of how he should be treated and what he's capable of -- while those around him, and voters, hold a decidedly different view.  I'll leave you with this:


Tags: JOE BIDEN KARINE JEAN-PIERRE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Time to Choose What to Do About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter
Despite Biden Claiming 'All Is Well,' We Just Got Really Bad Economic News Spencer Brown
Apparently, Not All Black Lives Matter Ann Coulter
A Familiar Name Could Be Giving Testimony Before House Oversight About the Biden Bribery Allegations Matt Vespa
Clarence Thomas Releases Records in Rebuke to Left's Attacks Katie Pavlich
The Media Is About to Bury This School Shooting Story Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Time to Choose What to Do About Ukraine Kurt Schlichter