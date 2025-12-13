Tim Walz Downplays $1 Billion Fraud Scandal

Lawmakers are slamming Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for letting Somalians steal about $1 billion from taxpayers. In a news conference on Friday, Walz blamed white men for the scheme, mostly orchestrated by Somalians.

Tim Walz is asked about the rampant Somali fraud under his watch: "We should hold white men accountable." pic.twitter.com/SWAlxWz4XI — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2025

Are you kidding me? Walz has had 7 years to “get ahead of fraud issue” but he’s decided to do nothing. Just another pathetic example of the Star Tribune protecting the dishonest and failed governor instead of holding him accountable for his lies. Makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/UaMURFA6a6 — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) December 13, 2025

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Somali man in Minnesota Abdimajid Mohamed Nur will now face 10 YEARS in federal prison after stealing $48M in taxpayer funds



"The largest fraud scam in history - under TIM WALZ'S WATCH."



Tim Walz just blamed WHITE PEOPLE for this.



KICK HIM OUT OF OFFICE! pic.twitter.com/GLYaSUJT1U — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 12, 2025

Walz played down the massive fraud scandal, saying that every governor deals with the problem.

“COVID moved a lot of money very, very, quickly, and our goal was to move that money to make sure that people ate, that they were housed, that they had vaccines," Walz said. "But it also opened up the door to relax the guardrails and to have fraud be committed.”

During the news conference, Walz refused to admit that Somalians stole millions of dollars from taxpayers.

"We are a state that chooses not to let people go hungry or homeless or uneducated," Walz said. "However, that generosity has been taken advantage of by an organized group of fraudsters and criminals."

Minnesota lawmakers slammed Walz over the news conference.

RELEASE: House GOP Leaders Respond to Gov. Walz Fraud Announcement



ST. PAUL – Speaker Lisa Demuth, R-Cold Spring, and Republican Floor Leader Harry Niska, R-Ramsey, responded today to Gov. Walz’s announcement of a new layer of bureaucracy meant to address widespread, rampant,… pic.twitter.com/K1UrRDzLlZ — MN House GOP Rapid Response (@MNHRCWarRoom) December 12, 2025

President Donald Trump has slammed Walz and Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar for letting the widespread fraud happen.

.@POTUS on @IlhanMN: “All she does is complain, complain, complain. She comes out of a country where they have no government… There’s nothing worse than a person who comes in and does nothing but bitch.” pic.twitter.com/Ki0ZfNwZY2 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 13, 2025

.@StephenM: The Somali community has been engaged in massive, systematic fraud against American taxpayers for years. The scope of this fraud eclipses anybody's worst nightmare — and could very well end up being the greatest financial fraud scandal in American history. pic.twitter.com/HYxBY5wJFC — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 13, 2025

Tim Walz pushes the lie that the Trump admin deported a combat veteran back to South Korea.



The guy self-deported after having his green card revoked under Obama for multiple criminal convictions. pic.twitter.com/KRXCfHQfAU — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 12, 2025

We’ve let in millions of third-worlders who can’t even support themselves and drain American taxpayers at every opportunity.



Just in Tim Walz’s Minnesota:



Below poverty line

- 37.5% of adult Somalis

- Only 6.9% of adult natives



On welfare

- 81% of Somali households

- Only… pic.twitter.com/XDvELX0lKv — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2025

Tim Walz admits that he is to blame for the rampant fraud in Minnesota.



Your reminder that not a single bureaucrat has been fired from his administration on this.



Billions lost. No accountability.



He should resign. pic.twitter.com/mYmjDFsvng — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) December 12, 2025

EXCLUSIVE: Luxury cars, private villas and overseas wire transfers: CBS News obtained dozens of files and photos that reveal how Minnesota fraudsters blew through hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars as part of one of the biggest COVID-era fraud schemes.… pic.twitter.com/6falojnlNP — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 11, 2025

If whistleblowers told Tim Walz about the massive fraud happening in Minnesota and he did NOTHING, or worse, retaliated against them, then he needs to be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. pic.twitter.com/YvonCvPBfj — Tom Emmer (@GOPMajorityWhip) December 12, 2025

