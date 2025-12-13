Here's When the CNN Panel Went Nuts Over a National Review Writer's Take...
Tim Walz Downplays $1 Billion Fraud Scandal

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | December 13, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Lawmakers are slamming Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for letting Somalians steal about $1 billion from taxpayers. In a news conference on Friday, Walz blamed white men for the scheme, mostly orchestrated by Somalians.

Walz played down the massive fraud scandal, saying that every governor deals with the problem. 

“COVID moved a lot of money very, very, quickly, and our goal was to move that money to make sure that people ate, that they were housed, that they had vaccines," Walz said. "But it also opened up the door to relax the guardrails and to have fraud be committed.”

Related:

COVID-19 CRIME ILHAN OMAR MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

During the news conference, Walz refused to admit that Somalians stole millions of dollars from taxpayers. 

"We are a state that chooses not to let people go hungry or homeless or uneducated," Walz said. "However, that generosity has been taken advantage of by an organized group of fraudsters and criminals." 

Minnesota lawmakers slammed Walz over the news conference. 

President Donald Trump has slammed Walz and Minnesota lawmaker Ilhan Omar for letting the widespread fraud happen. 

