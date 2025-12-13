Majority Rule Built This Republic—The Filibuster Is Unraveling It
You Will Roll Your Eyes When You Find Out Why This Leftist Group Is Suing Trump

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | December 13, 2025 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Democrats must be getting bored. Now they are taking legal action against President Donald Trump to stop him from building a ballroom near the White House.

Ever since Trump announced the project, Democrats have been clutching their pearls despite remaining silent when former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush also did renovations on the building.

From The Hill:

A preservation group filed a lawsuit Friday against the White House over President Trump’s $300 million ballroom construction project — which is mostly funded by private donors.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation in the United States is requesting an injunction to pause the project and ensure the public has a chance to weigh in on the new development.

Trump did not inform or consult with the public, members of Congress or historically aligned groups before demolition of the East Wing began earlier this year.

“No president is legally allowed to tear down portions of the White House without any review whatsoever — not President Trump, not President Biden, and not anyone else,” the lawsuit reads. “And no president is legally allowed to construct a ballroom on public property without giving the public the opportunity to weigh in.”

“President Trump’s efforts to do so should be immediately halted, and work on the Ballroom Project should be paused until the Defendants complete the required,” lawyers for the historic preservation group wrote.

The Trump administration began demolishing portions of the East Wing in October to make room for a new 90,000 square foot ballroom. The site — which Trump promised Thursday would be finished in a year and a half — is set to host state dinners, galas and events held on campus.

“I want to welcome you all to the White House. It’s an honor to have you. It’s a special place. You know, for 150 years, they’ve been trying to do a ballroom,” the president said during the Congressional Ball.

Tim Walz Wont Admit That Somalians Have Robbed Minnesota Scott McClallen
What’s ironic is that most of the funding for the ballroom does not come from taxpayers — yet taxpayer funds will be spent to adjudicate this silly lawsuit.

After the project was announced, a group of Democratic lawmakers wrote a letter to the president complaining about it. They argued that the project is happening in secrecy, without proper public disclosure or oversight. The lawmakers pointed to supposed concerns over transparency, funding, and the safety of the White House building.

The letter criticizes Trump for constructing the ballroom while millions of Americans are losing health care and food assistance while the Schumer shutdown was in effect. 

Again, none of these people had a problem when previous presidents made renovations — even though Americans were going through difficult times. Regardless of where one lands on the construction of the ballroom, it is clear Democrats are simply looking for something to whine about — as usual.

