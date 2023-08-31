Watch CNN's Jake Tapper Slap Down Karine Jean-Pierre's Pivot Over Biden's Age

If you can’t handle CNN as a Democratic White House Press Secretary, what are you good for? The Biden White House can’t fire Karine Jean-Pierre for obvious political reasons. They would also suffer the wrath of the woke Left, a headache no one wants, especially during an election year. So, as we’ve seen Ms. Grey Poupon fail at her job numerous times, we should have expected trip-ups—even on friendly ground like CNN.

Biden’s poll numbers are abysmal, with an increasing number of voters, Democrats included, feeling like the president can’t do the job. Old and mentally lost aren’t attributes you want for a sitting president running for re-election. Along with a failed economic agenda, Biden is a vulnerable incumbent. An AP poll found that Trump is considered corrupt; both men are unpopular. The 2024 election could be purely political because two old guys, profoundly unpopular and viewed as either dishonest or dementia-ridden, will be duking it out. There is no moral high ground to be fought over this cycle.

Age and competency were concerns with the Biden team in 2020. Four years later, those fears are now shared with most voters. Ms. Pierre was pressed on the age question during a segment with CNN's Jake Tapper. She tried to deflect and pivot to Biden’s record, which isn’t a place of refuge either, but better than admitting the Delaware liberal needs lengthy vacations after doing a couple of days of work. At this rate, Biden is more of the de facto mayor of Rehoboth. Tapper wasn't having any of it, calling out KJP for her obvious attempt to pop countermeasures (via The Blaze):

CNN anchor Jake Tapper confronted White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday with dismal new polling showing that Americans believe President Joe Biden is "too old" for re-election. A new Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll found that 77% of Americans overall believe that Biden is "too old" to "effectively serve another 4-year term as president." Even worse, a whopping 69% of Democratic voters said the same, showing that Biden's own party is not enthused about his candidacy. When Tapper asked Jean-Pierre if the poll worries the White House, Jean-Pierre tried to dodge the question by citing Biden's policy actions. But Tapper didn't roll over and became very direct. "I'm talking about his age and stamina and his ability to do the job. And you're talking about the record. And I understand why you'd rather talk about the record," he said. "But I'm talking about what Americans see when they turn on the TV and they see — you know, Joe Biden's been in politics literally since before you were born."

Also, does anyone believe this:

Karine Jean-Pierre lays it on thick in response to polls showing most Americans say Biden is too old to run for re-election:



"It is hard for us to keep up with this president, who is constantly, constantly working every day to get things done!" pic.twitter.com/67BeUU86jC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

The man had to take two vacations before assessing the damage from Maui's worst wildfire in over a century. Even there, he fell asleep at the vigil.