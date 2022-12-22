Democrats Have Meltdown Over Being Called Out by Rep. Roy for Earmarks in $1.7 Trillion Omnibus

As Townhall has been covering, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has led the way in calling out particularly atrocious aspects of the $1.7 trillion omnibus, even and especially if it means going after fellow Republicans. It's not just Republicans, though, as evidenced by tweets from his press account, which call out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and incoming Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both Democrats from New York.

A particular concern that Roy has is how the omnibus targets youth with the LGBT narrative.

🚨$105,000 for a “mentoring program for LGBTQ youth” at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Pittsburgh — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$500,000 to Long Island Gay and Lesbian Youth, Inc. — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$113,520 to the LGBT Center of Greater Reading, PA for “wrap-around services and support for at-risk youth” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$856,000 for “facilities and equipment” at an NY LGBT Center - a @SenSchumer / @SenGillibrand pet project — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$750,000 for NY-based In Our Own Voices, Inc. - which aims to “strengthen the voices” of LGBT people of color and increase their “capacity for combating oppression and marginalization” - to fund “Transitional Housing and Services” for LGBT and “gender non-conforming” people — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

🚨$250,000 to support “WI’s First-In-The-Nation Gay Rights Law (1982) Book and Archive” — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) December 22, 2022

There were numerous reactions from Democratic members who strongly reacted to Roy daring to call them out over such earmarks, who then went on to double down on such support. By far the most noteworthy response came from Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), who from his official account, went as far as to blame Roy's tweets providing transparency about the omnibus for "EXACTLY why the LGBTQ+ community is under threat."

Hate-fueled threads like this are EXACTLY why the LGBTQ+ community is under threat and so dedicated to telling our story and providing safe spaces to all. Love will win out, Chip – be better. https://t.co/ckuKoJiyc7 — Rep. Mark Pocan (@RepMarkPocan) December 22, 2022

Other Democratic members were still rather petty in their responses.

Chip Roy is on a rampage against the LGBTQ community, identifying the $1.5M I secured for the LOFT Center in White Plains. I’m proud these funds will be used to purchase new space that will house LGBTQ seniors and provide vital services. I won’t stop fighting for my constituents. https://t.co/eCrh6fsQvs — Rep. Mondaire Jones (@RepMondaire) December 22, 2022

Hey @RepChipRoy this is America. A country for all people. Your bigotry is dangerous and incredibly ignorant. Do better!



Educate yourself on our collective humanity and accept the reality that we are ALL Gods children. WE, People of Color, LGBTQ, and Women, are also America. https://t.co/XTnKQJ1UHa — Jamaal Bowman Ed.D (@JamaalBowmanNY) December 22, 2022

This year's gov't funding bill gave members the chance to send funding straight to the projects their communities need most.



Helpfully, Congressman Roy has put together a list of some of the best LGBTQ+, climate, and racial justice projects we'll be funding across the country! https://t.co/XC9iAmijip — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) December 22, 2022

TLDR version; Chip Roy doesn’t care about climate action, the LGBTQ+ community, and racial equity.



Could’ve saved a lot of time and trouble by just saying that instead of going on a 55+ tweet tirade. https://t.co/4TFwdACiF4 — Rep. Jimmy Gomez (@RepJimmyGomez) December 22, 2022

Democrats, including the Biden administration and President Joe Biden himself, have made targeting youth in such a way a paramount priority, including and especially as it pertains to minors who are experiencing gender dysphoria and who think that they may be transgender.

As mentioned above, AOC was called out by name in the thread, and is mentioned no less than five times in the thread containing over 50 tweets. This includes her particular preoccupation with climate change.

One tweet in particular that is gaining attention, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted, calls out AOC and fellow New York Democrat Sen Kirsten Gillibrand for one such "pet project." The "clean energy workforce development" at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority comes with a $3 million price tag.

The squad member, in a hardly shocking display of immaturity, responded to the tweet with a quoted retweet.

Rep. Roy has consistently expressed concerns with earmarks before, another instance in which he has not been afraid to call out fellow Republicans. During a November 30 meeting, however, House Republicans voted against banning earmarks for the upcoming 118th Congress.

The omnibus just passed the Senate earlier on Thursday afternoon, with the help from 18 Republicans, resulting in "18 Republicans" to trend on Twitter. A vote in the House will take place on Friday, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD).