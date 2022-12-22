Using Strzok to Defend the FBI
Tipsheet

Democrats Have Meltdown Over Being Called Out by Rep. Roy for Earmarks in $1.7 Trillion Omnibus

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  December 22, 2022 5:00 PM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

As Townhall has been covering, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has led the way in calling out particularly atrocious aspects of the $1.7 trillion omnibus, even and especially if it means going after fellow Republicans. It's not just Republicans, though, as evidenced by tweets from his press account, which call out Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and incoming Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, both Democrats from New York. 

A particular concern that Roy has is how the omnibus targets youth with the LGBT narrative.

There were numerous reactions from Democratic members who strongly reacted to Roy daring to call them out over such earmarks, who then went on to double down on such support. By far the most noteworthy response came from Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), who from his official account, went as far as to blame Roy's tweets providing transparency about the omnibus for "EXACTLY why the LGBTQ+ community is under threat."

Other Democratic members were still rather petty in their responses. 

Democrats, including the Biden administration and President Joe Biden himself, have made targeting youth in such a way a paramount priority, including and especially as it pertains to minors who are experiencing gender dysphoria and who think that they may be transgender. 

As mentioned above, AOC was called out by name in the thread, and is mentioned no less than five times in the thread containing over 50 tweets. This includes her particular preoccupation with climate change. 

One tweet in particular that is gaining attention, as our friends at Twitchy highlighted, calls out AOC and fellow New York Democrat Sen Kirsten Gillibrand for one such "pet project." The "clean energy workforce development" at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority comes with a $3 million price tag. 

The squad member, in a hardly shocking display of immaturity, responded to the tweet with a quoted retweet.

Rep. Roy has consistently expressed concerns with earmarks before, another instance in which he has not been afraid to call out fellow Republicans. During a November 30 meeting, however, House Republicans voted against banning earmarks for the upcoming 118th Congress.

The omnibus just passed the Senate earlier on Thursday afternoon, with the help from 18 Republicans, resulting in "18 Republicans" to trend on Twitter. A vote in the House will take place on Friday, according to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD). 

