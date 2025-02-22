Elon Musk's Latest Directive for Federal Workers Is Straight Out of Office Space
Tipsheet

Trump Reveals the One Thing That Made Him Run Again

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  February 22, 2025 8:00 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump opened up about one of the driving factors behind his decision to run for president again in 2024, revealing that the state of the country under the current administration played a significant role. He expressed frustration with the nation's direction, saying, “I couldn’t stand it,” referring to the policies and leadership unfolding since he departed from office four years ago. Trump recalled having to sit back and watch illegal immigrants, some of the most dangerous people, enter the United States and not being able to do anything about it. 

On Saturday, during his speech at CPAC, Trump explained that dangerous illegal aliens running wild throughout the country drove him to enter the race for a third time. 

“I couldn’t stand it,” Trump passionately said. 

“Over the past few weeks, we’ve begun the largest deportation operation in American history, larger even than that of President Dwight D.Eisenhower, a very moderate man, but he was very strong on that,” Trump said. “He didn’t like people running into our country and taking over our country. I’ll tell you, I had four years. I don’t know if you had this….I couldn’t stand it.” 

“Watching these people come in from jails and mental institutions and the worst criminals in the street, gang members being dropped off in busses and bused into our country,” he continued. 

From that moment on, Trump said, he decided to run for president again and deport all of the illegal immigrants let into the country by the Biden administration. 

“And now we don’t have that problem,” he stated. “Now we don’t have that problem anymore.”

Referring to illegal immigrants as “fraudsters, liars, cheaters, globalists, and Deep state bureaucrats,” Trump proudly stated that they were being sent back to their home countries as he continued his mission to drain the swamp. 

Trump's speech then turned into a brutal roast of former President Joe Biden, saying that "everything he touched turned to sh*t" and then he "fell asleep." 

"They thought he looked good in a bathing suit," Trump said, gaining laughs from the crowd. 

The president also brutally took down Biden for claiming he was a better golfer than Trump. 

