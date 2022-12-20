The New York Times Appears to Not Understand How the Supreme Court Works
House Republicans Putting Senators on Notice Over Omnibus

Rebecca Downs
December 20, 2022
Congress working to avoid a government shutdown has so far resulted in a very short-term spending bill that is set to already expire on Friday, and the framework a $1.7 trillion spending bill for fiscal year 2023. Much of the news surrounding such spending bills has been the opposition from House Republicans, especially towards Senate Republicans, that such a bill would be put together during a lameduck session. House Republicans will take the majority in just a few weeks for the 118th Congress, and are expecting more clout. 

The face of the fight has at times been House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA)--who is likely to become the next Speaker of the House, provided he can overcome defections--being at odds with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) over the spending. 

McCarthy isn't alone, though. In fact, most House Republicans last week voted against the short-term spending bill. And a group of 13 members and members-elect have a warning for McConnell and Senate Republicans, should they go through with supporting the omnibus bill.

The letter was led by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX), with other signatories including Reps. Scott Perry (R-PA), Dan Bishop (R-NC), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Matthew Rosdeale (R-MT), Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Ralph Norman (R-SC), Bob Good (R-VA), Byron Donalds (R-FL), and Andrew Clyde (R-GA). Reps.-Elect Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL), Andy Ogles (R-TN), and Eli Crane (R-AZ) also signed on.

Towards the end, the signatories warn that "we are obliged to inform you that if any omnibus passes in the remaining days of this Congress,  we will oppose and whip opposition to any legislative priority of those senators who vote for this bill – including the Republican leader. We will oppose any rule, any consent request, suspension voice vote, or roll call vote of any such Senate bill, and will otherwise do everything in our power to thwart even the  smallest legislative and policy efforts of those senators."

The letter had many strong words regarding the omnibus bill, referring to it as "an indefensible assault on the American people."

"It is an assault on  the separation of powers. It is an assault on fiscal responsibility. It is an assault on basic civic decency. And a vote for any omnibus in the remaining days of a Democrat led government is a vote in favor of that assault.  As such, we urge you to oppose this bill completely and to refrain from entertaining any spending bill that  extends beyond the first few months of the 118th Congress," the letter continued, which also mentioned how the Biden administration has been "unchecked by Congress," the border crisis, and "an end to the destructive status quo in Washington."

There was also heavy mention of how it is Republicans who will be in charge of the House. "We urge you to take all steps necessary to stop the soon to be finalized omnibus spending bill negotiated  with Democrats. At the very least, due respect for Americans who elected us would call for not passing a  “lame duck” spending bill just days before Members fly home for Christmas and two weeks before a new  Republican majority is sworn in for the 118th Congress. Senate Republicans have the 41 votes necessary to stop this and should do so now and show the Americans who elected you that they weren’t wrong in  doing so," the letter begins with for instance. 

"Kill this terrible bill or there is no point in  pretending we are a united party, and we must prepare for a new political reality," the letter closes with in warning. 

The letter was endorsed in a Tuesday morning tweet by McCarthy. 

"GOP Senators" and "Senate Republicans" are now trending on Twitter in response to the letter. 

