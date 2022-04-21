Jen Psaki Lies, Gaslights, and Cries Her Way Through Her Media Interviews on Florida Parental Rights Law

When it comes to "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?" it turns out that not too many people will be for much longer. As Julio covered earlier on Thursday, the CNN+ paid subscription service will come to an end on April 30. An interview Wallace had with Press Secretary Jen Psaki has been making the rounds, though.

Wallace and Psaki were discussing the Florida parental education rights legislation, which Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) recently signed into law. Critics of the bill, the Biden administration being chief among them, have not only dubbed the bill the "Don't Say Gay" bill but have also fiercely misled the public on it.

A specific part of the law garnering attention is that discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity cannot take place with students in Kindergarten through 3rd grade.

"What do you do if... a kid in one of these elementary schools says, 'What about Sally? Sally has two moms. Or I'm not sure if I'm a girl or a boy?' I mean, these are kids who are experiencing, um, you know, these moments in their lives," Psaki stated.

She then went on to falsely claim that "there is not a big record of there being either sex education or extensive gender identity education in these schools. And this is creating a problem, or a political cudgel, about an issue that I don't think exists."

All Psaki needs to do is check out Libs of Tik Tok's Twitter feed to see how some teachers, in their own words, are grooming children.

As Madeline and Landon reported, the Ludlow Public Schools in Massachusetts are accused of carrying out secret gender transitions on middle schoolers.

Psaki's shocking comments at least provided a sense of transparency on her priorities and amount of ignorance, and thus gave critics an opportunity to seize on her remarks.

These highlighted remarks from the interview were just one example of Psaki's prioritizing criticism of the parental rights bills.

In another interview, this time with Jessica Yellin of the News Not Noise podcast, Psaki discussed what she referred to as "political games" and "harsh and cruel attempts at laws or laws that we're seeing in some states like Florida," which she claimed, "are not a reflection of the country moving to oppose LGBTQ+ communities."

When it comes to the popularity of such laws, as Guy recently pointed out, the Florida parental rights in education law has support even among Democratic voters.

"This is a political wedge issue," Psaki continued, claiming it was "an attempt to win a culture war, and they're doing that in a way that is harsh and cruel to a community of kids, especially," before becoming a tearful wreck and doubling down on her lamenting that "it's horrible, but, you know, it's like kids, who are bullied and just all these leaders are taking steps to hurt them and hurt their lives and hurt their families and you look at some of these laws in these states and they're just going after parents who are in loving relationships, who have kids. It's completely outrageous, um, but it is a wedge issue."

Psaki did aptly point out that "this is an issue that makes me completely crazy."

Further, when it comes to Florida, as Madeline reported on Wednesday, and as Gov. DeSantis' Press Secretary Christina Pushaw mentioned in the tweet included above, "Florida's Department of Health Comes Out Against 'Gender-Affirming' Care for Minors."

Psaki's predecessor, Kayleigh McEnany, who was press secretary under the Trump administration, fired back with her own tearful response, offering that Psaki "should cry about the 62 million children that do not exist, that have been aborted because of Roe v. Wade, a heinous, heinous decision in this country that has exterminated about one-fifth of the United States population." McEnany continued by suggesting that "if you want to cry, don't cry about forcing sexuality on kindergartners. That is sick. Cry about the 62 million children who can't even go to kindergarten."

As Townhall has extensively covered, the Biden administration is particularly preoccupied with transgender minors, even though they cannot legally consent on their own to aspects of the transition process, which may involve sterilization and/or genital mutilation.

Madeline also highlighted other aspects of the interview between Wallace and Psaki, specifically how the president is "sheltered" from the press.