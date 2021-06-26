President Biden Rants Against 'Ugliest, Most Un-American Laws' Which 'Target Transgender Children'

On Friday afternoon, President Joe Biden gave remarks commemorating pride month and celebrating "the LGBTQ+ community," though at times he did slip up and began with the "LBT" instead of the LGBT"

Biden was introduced by Ashton Mota, a 16-year old who claimed to be transgender when only a 12-year old.

"My name is Ashton Mota, I use he/him pronouns, and I'm honored to be here with you all today," Mota said. "I am a 16-year-old Black, Afro-Latino high school student from Lowell, Massachusetts. I also happen to be transgender."

Biden noted how Ashton seemed "awfully comfortable up here" and that "your story, your leadership, and your mom is an inspiration."

What are “transgender children”? Speaking of child abuse… https://t.co/CMYC4NWTSe — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) June 25, 2021

The pandering to "transgender children" though, certainly did not end there:

The Equality Act will also help protect against the disturbing proliferation of anti-LGBTQ bills we’re seeing in state legislatures.



So far this year, hundreds of anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced in state legislatures. More than a dozen of them have already passed — more than a dozen of them. These are some of the ugliest, most un-American laws I’ve seen, and I’ve been here awhile. Many of them target transgender children, seeking to prevent them from receiving the appropriate medical care; for using the bathroom at high schools while they’re — the one where they’ll be most safe; even preventing them from joining sports teams with their classmates.

It's disturbing all right, just not in the way Biden it is. The Equality Act would not so much protect LGBT individuals as it would infringe on the rights of everyone else who is not in lock-step with the radical left.

It should never be "appropriate" or be considered "medical care" for minors to be given puberty blockers, hormonal therapies, and be sterilized or even mutilated because they may or may not be trans. Studies have consistently showed that most children with gender dysphoria grow out of it.

Biden went on to say that "transgender kids are some of the bravest people in the world." He also later said that "these young people aren’t hurting anyone, but these laws are hurting them. And they’ve got to stop."

The issue is not that these children aren't brave or are hurting someone. Rather, if anyone is hurting them it's the adults who take advantage of gender confusion and a cry for help as treat it as someone being brave.

In his own remarks, Secretary of Treasury Pete Buttigieg claimed that "some politicians try to gain an advantage by picking on transgender kids, some of the most vulnerable people in this country."

.@PeteButtigieg: “Some politicians try to gain an advantage by picking on transgender kids, some of the most vulnerable people in this country.” pic.twitter.com/TcxUXkrs30 — The Hill (@thehill) June 25, 2021

At least the latter part is true, that these kids are indeed "vulnerable." anyone is acting against them, it's those who would further gender confusion under the guise of medical care. Assistant HHS Secretary Rachel Levine did just that when being questioned by Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), also a doctor, during confirmation hearings and refusing to answer if minor children were capable of changing their sex.

You can also read my deeper analysis of the transgender agenda, specifically the transgender youth agenda, coming out of the Biden administration in a recent VIP piece of mine.