Joy Reid Is Seriously Delusional When It Comes to Election Deniers

Joy Reid really has had a number of truly out there, deranged takes. Her hatred for all things Republican, including and especially black Republicans and conservative figures, appears to know no bounds. This also includes polling that dares to favor Republicans, which is pretty much most of them given we're about to experience a red wave. During her Monday show of "The ReidOut" on MSNBC, as Matt just highlighted, Reid claimed that such poll results are just "an illusion," involving "an insidious and seemingly intentional campaign by Republican-backed polling firms to flood the zone and tip the balance of polling averages in favor of their candidates." It's not just that Reid has it out for Republicans though. She gives Democrats preferential treatment, too.

This is perhaps most clear when it comes to her selective coverage of election deniers. During Wednesday night's show, which occurred the same night as President Joe Biden's speech, Reid went off on a rant about how it was Republicans who denied election results, echoing the president. Where Reid took it further, though, was to claim that it was the Democratic Party that is "the party that already does accept elections," adding it "already does accept the results when they lose."

Reid's guest that night, who parroted her points in praising Biden's speech, and his "right tone," was Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD). In January 2017, after Raskin had just taken office, one of his very first moves as a congressman was to object to the 2016 presidential election results. He even proudly touted as much on his official website.

Even more rich is that Reid actually referenced Hillary Clinton as an example of someone who accepted election results. Speaking of how the Democratic Party "already does accept the results when they lose," she added that "Hillary Clinton did that already, you know, President Obama called Donald Trump when he became his successor. He even said he wasn’t happy about it, but he did it."

Clinton has never truly been able to let go of how she lost the 2016 presidential election to former President Donald Trump. She has referred to him as "an illegitimate" president," and years after the election was still denying the results. During a May 2019 "Evening with the Clintons" tour stop, she claimed that "the Mueller report could not be clearer, the Russians interfered in our election and Trump obstructed justice." She also shared that she's told candidates "you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you."

It's been a particularly bad week for "The ReidOut," though, given that Clinton herself had been on Tuesday's edition of the show, as Kevin Tober highlighted for NewsBusters.

Beyond misleading about election deniers, Clinton and Reid also both hysterically engage in fear-mongering about what happens should Republicans win the midterms, as they are largely expected to do. Chances have even gone up for them to win the Senate in addition to the almost certainty they'll win back the House. On Tuesday, viewers were subject to this screeching from both women on the same show at the same time.

As Tober highlighted:

Showing how out of touch she is with the concerns of average voters, Reid asked if voters don’t understand the threat Republicans pose if they win control of Congress. Clinton, who is just as delusional as Reid, shrieked, “I don’t think people are able to really grasp that” threat and as well as the “threats to their way of life” that Republicans pose to Americans. She then repeated the thoroughly debunked talking point that Republicans “are going to put Social Security and Medicare up for a vote.” Not to be outdone with the lies, Reid jumped back in to falsely claim that “Kari Lake laughed at Paul Pelosi, an 82-year-old man being beaten and concussed by an intruder.” Claiming: that is now just standard” in the Republican Party. Reid then asked Clinton if she was “concerned that our democracy is not going to be able to hold past what you can only describe as fascism, violent politics, and demand for power without elections?” Clinton then went off in her infamous nasty shrill shrieking that makes her so thoroughly repulsive to vast numbers of Americans: “Republicans have been talking about nothing but crime, then when a crime is committed against Paul Pelosi, they could care less. These people do not really believe half of what they say.”

Desperate for relevancy, Clinton also last month released multiple videos for far-left political organizations, which Katie highlighted at the time. They were just as hysterical and again full of fear-mongering when it comes to not just the midterms, but future elections. "Right wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election," Clinton baselessly claimed.

*taps microphone* And now an important message from Secretary @HillaryClinton!



We're all focused on winning the midterms and defending our congressional majorities. That’s critical. But we also must take the fight to MAGA Republicans at the state level: https://t.co/3JDygMc5T2 pic.twitter.com/HPNSvnqZsK — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) October 21, 2022

Meidas Exclusive: Hillary Clinton has an incredibly important message today regarding Secretary of State races in 2022. Please watch, retweet and follow the organization she wants us to all get behind: @iVoteFund



Happy Birthday, @HillaryClinton! pic.twitter.com/aPKZSAEj9E — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 27, 2022

Even CBS News' Margaret Brennan was alarmed by the videos, as she addressed Clinton's claims Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) during the most recent edition of "Face the Nation." `

When asked by Brennan if he agreed that Clinton's comments were "not helpful in the current environment to talk about plots to steal elections," Maloney said he hadn't seen those comments and went ahead and re-interpreted the remarks.

"What I think is that it's perfectly legitimate for both parties to make sure that voting is fair, that there's no fraud, that when votes are cast, that people have a right to cast them or don't," he claimed, before ranting about how Republicans reacted to the 2020 presidential election.

Neither he nor Brennan acknowledged how Clinton denied the 2016 presidential election. Maloney, when asked earlier in the segment if he would "unequivocally" accept the outcome of the midterm elections, replied with an "of course, we'll accept the outcome of the elections," adding that Democrats "always have, always will."

Of course, that's not quite the case, and it's not just when it comes to how Democrats reacted to 2016.

Here are ten straight minutes of Democrats denying election results.pic.twitter.com/bJRbzEdgDA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 30, 2022

When it comes to MSNBC, Tiffany Cross, who has been equally incendiary, has been let go from the network, Alex Christy covered at NewsBusters on Friday morning. Later that day, Geoffrey Dickens also highlighted for the site some of her worst moments. Brad Slager also covered the firing in Friday's "Riffed from the Headlines."

Reid, however, is still at the network. For now at least.