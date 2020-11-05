Joy Reid Utters Disgusting Nickname for Justice Clarence Thomas

She maybe thought she could get away with it because we were all preoccupied with election results. But Joy Reid's despicable nickname for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas did not escape our notice.

As a Black conservative, Justice Thomas has been no stranger to cruel leftist nicknames over the years. And Reid, a host on MSNBC, repeated one of the more despicable ones this week when talking about the conservative members of the court, throwing in a dig at the newest member, Justice Amy Coney Barrett. She shared her concerns that the Court would rule in President Trump's favor in lawsuits about the vote count in key swing states.