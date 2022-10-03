MSNBC Host Makes Absurd Claim About Democratic Policies and Rise in Crime

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross ran defense for Democrat leaders who have pursued soft-on-crime policies, saying on Saturday those policies are not the reason why there has been a spike in violent crime.

Cross made the remark while criticizing Republican candidates, like Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), for highlighting the failures of Democratic policies during their various election campaigns.

"So what do you think will happen in the midterms Jasmine...What you think is going to happen with this? Will these bullhorn racist attack ads...type of things work? Because quite honestly, there have been a spike in homicides, that has nothing to do the Democratic policies, of course, and certainly Mandela Barnes is not responsible for any such thing, but will that work with the Republican voter base?" Cross asked.

"I think there’s absolutely a possibility. We see Republicans consistently go after fear instead of going after facts, right? The reality is that [Barnes] is running against an incumbent. If I’m an income, but when I go out and tell you about my record,, we want to tell you about how I have major life better. But he can’t speak to that it’s all you can do is attack. We have seen that the polls are tightening. You know, it's the misinformation that really frustrates me, as somebody that actually practices criminal defense as well," Texas state Representative Jasmine Crockett (D) replied.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner attempted to blame former President Donald Trump for the crime wave by misleading saying it is "MAGA states" who have the highest rates of crime, while neglecting to note that it is the Democrat-run cities in those states who are seeing the rise in crime.



