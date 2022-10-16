MSNBC Host Brutally Mocks Justice Clarence Thomas

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross went on a crude rant against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas.

During a segment on The Cross Connection, Cross began by going after conservative TV personality Megyn Kelly, calling her a “problematic white woman.”

"Yeah, it must be déja vu. Either that or I’m catching body number two," Cross said referring to Kelly, adding “which brings me to another problematic white woman who warrants some attention this week: Clarence Thomas. On this very day in 1991, 'Justice Pubic Hair on my Coke Can' was confirmed to the Supreme Court, and even though we collectively knew how bad it was then, we didn’t know just how problematic Tom would be until now.”

“Tom,” which Cross refers to in her rant, is what the host calls the Supreme Court, which is also slang for the term “Uncle Tom,” which is defined as a black man who is excessively obedient to white people.

Cross didn’t stop bashing Thomas there, she continued to criticize his legal career and education.

"Now, the man who succeeded Thurgood Marshall — becoming the second black justice and yet not representing the interests of black men at all — will certainly end up with an equally consequential legacy. For example, after benefiting from affirmative action, he was one of the 12 Black students entering Yale Law School in 1971, Justice Clayton Bigsby later firmly opposed it. And of course, there is Commander Waterford’s staunch stance against abortion rights,” Cross said.

The liberal host then aimed at his wife saying that although there are “many, many problems with Thomas,” nothing compares to “his insurrectionist-sympathizing, Jordan Peel ‘Get Out’-inspired wife.”