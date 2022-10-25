Serial Election Denier Hillary is Back and She Has a Warning

Twice failed Democratic presidential candidate and serial election denier Hillary Clinton is looking past the 2022 midterm elections, where her party is expected to get trounced, and onto the 2024 presidential election.

In a bizarre video filmed far too close to her face, Clinton warns that "right wing extremists" will "literally steal" the next presidential election and says the issue "keeps her up at night."

"I'm here to highlight something that keeps me up at night...I know we are all focused on the 2022 midterm elections and they are incredibly important. But we also have to look ahead," Clinton said. "Because you know what? Our opponents certainly are. Right wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election and they aren't even making a secret of it."

HILLARY CLINTON: “Right wing extremists already have a plan to literally steal the next presidential election.”



pic.twitter.com/gUfkiy5206 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 25, 2022

After losing the 2016 presidential election to Donald Trump, Clinton repeatedly called him an illegitimate president and falsely claimed he was installed in the Oval Office by the Russian government. Many of her fellow Democrats joined her.

MUST WATCH: 10 minutes of Democrats denying election results. pic.twitter.com/bJRbzEcIO2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 23, 2022



