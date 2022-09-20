Democrats Are at It Again As They Continue to Take Jim Jordan's Remarks Wildly Out of Context

The desperation of the Democratic Party appears to know no bounds. On Tuesday, the House Oversight Committee engaged in a markup on a resolution of inquiry (ROI) that requires President Joe Biden to hand over documents related to his family's international business schemes, including and especially as it relates to his son, Hunter. During the markup, however, two Democratic members decided to pivot to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), and remarks he made at CPAC that were taken out of context.

This includes Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), who serves as the committee's chairwoman but who won't serve in the next Congress as she lost her primary to another nearly 30-year incumbent, Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

Maloney tried to frame Jordan's remarks from the conference as tying the scandals involving Hunter Biden to be about former President Donald Trump potentially running again in 2024. "An investigation into Hunter Biden," as Maloney phrased it coming from Rep. Jordan, "would quote 'frame up the 2024 race,' end quote for Donald Trump, explaining quote 'we need to make sure that he wins,' end quote."

In reality, those remarks were made at a different part of Rep. Jordan's conversation with Matt Schlapp at CPAC. Speaking about Hunter Biden, the congressman did lay out concerns of "suppressed evidence of the Hunter Biden story," including when it comes to former FBI Agent Timothy Thibault.

Jordan went on to discuss how "at the same time we've got whistleblowers coming to our office, who tells us that they're getting pressured to categorize and catalogue every case that they do as a 'domestic extremism,' 'violent extremism,' when in fact they're not, and the same person doing the prime pressuring is this individual Timothy Thibault," which the congressman said "needs to be investigated."

Leah and Matt covered those reports over the weekend that FBI agents are in fact being pressured to do just that.

Where Trump's potential 2024 run comes into play, moments later, is how Rep. Jordan painted a picture of several other concerns the American people have, which Trump has addressed.

"And when you couple it with what they've done to parents who show up at school board meetings, the political nature of our justice department, is frightening. And so that's something, if we get the majority we need to look at, and a host of other issues, the border situation as I've mentioned, um, we need to look at how did thousands of Americans' tax returns get public, that's not supposed to happen in this great country." It was then that Jordan went on to say "so, all these things need to be investigated just so you have the truth, plus that will help frame up the 2024 race, when I hope and I think President Trump is going to run again and we need to make sure that he wins," to much applause from the crowd.

In speaking with Townhall, Rep. Jim Jordan offered that he and Republicans are being targeted on this "because they've got no, there's no good answers as to why you wouldn't want transparency associated with the Biden story, the Hunter Biden story," as he pointed to how The Washington Post published stories within minutes of each back in March once it was confirmed his laptop was real. "So I think they go after Republicans because the facts aren't good for them, so they've got to do something."

Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) also referenced Jordan speaking at CPAC, though like the chairwoman, she did not provide the full context.

As Norton noted about his remarks, Rep. Jordan "said probes into Hunter Biden would, and here I'm quoting, 'frame up the 2024 race when I hope and I think, President Trump is going to run again and we need to make sure that he wins,' end quote."

One can thus see from the full context of Jordan's remarks that there is much that Maloney and Norton left out.

When it comes to the larger context of protecting Hunter Biden and the Biden family, Jordan predicted it's because Democrats "want to keep this information from the American people, that was hidden in 2020, and it's just how they operate."

This is not the only time that Rep. Jordan's words have been taken out of context. A particularly egregious example includes when Democratic members of the January 6 Select Committee doctored text messages from the congressman. They were even forced to admit, too.

Jordan does not believe his Democratic colleagues will own to and apologize for such a move this time, though. He chalked them taking him out of context to how "this is how they operate" and that "they can't defend what they're doing, so they gotta attack and misrepresent and mislead the country about Republicans," with what they did during Tuesday's hearing being "just another example."

The House Oversight Committee ultimately rejected the ROI. Should Republicans indeed take back control of the House, though, as they are predicted to do so, Rep. James Comer (R-KY) who currently serves as the committee's ranking member, will continue to make it not just a priority for next Congress, but "a duty to do oversight," as Rep. Jordan assured Townhall.