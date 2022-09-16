Biden Reportedly Pressuring FBI to 'Cook Up' White Supremacy Cases

The Biden administration has asserted one of the top security threats facing the nation comes from domestic extremists. Supporting such a claim, however, requires cases, but rank-and-file FBI agents are saying the threat is way overblown.

According to The Washington Times, current and former FBI agents say the bureau is getting pressured to come up with domestic terror cases and find white supremacists in order to meet internal quotas.

“The demand for White supremacy” coming from FBI headquarters “vastly outstrips the supply of White supremacy,” said one agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We have more people assigned to investigate White supremacists than we can actually find.”

The claim comes as President Biden hosted a United We Stand summit at the White House on Thursday where he announced a new initiative on “hate-motivated violence.”

“We remain in the battle for the soul of our nation,” Biden said. “We’re going to use every federal resource available to help communities counter hate-fueled violence, build resilience, and foster greater national unity.”

Earlier this year the Justice Department created a special unit to counter the threats of domestic terrorism.

"The number of FBI investigations of suspected violent extremists has more than doubled since the spring of 2020,” Matthew Olsen, the head of DOJ’s National Security Division, said at the time.

"This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are properly handled and effectively coordinated across DOJ and around the country," he said.

As critics point out, however, the Biden administration's fixation on domestic extremism appears one-sided. So far, not a single arrest has been made in the 17 attacks on pro-life organizations by militant abortion group Jane's Revenge. Meanwhile, FBI agents are showing up at the doors of average Trump supporters based off anonymous - and false - tips about January 6.