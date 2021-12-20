Faceplant: Here's the Latest Text Message Foul-Up from the Anti-Trump January 6 Committee

I think this is a sign, folks. When a committee is established on a bed of lies, this is what’s going to happen. It’s been a week of disaster for the anti-Trump January 6 committee. It was set up to go after Trump, not to uncover the truth about the riot that occurred last winter. It was not an armed insurrection. It wasn’t a coup. It wasn’t worse than 9/11. It was not Pearl Harbor. Everyone has moved on from this event. No one care. No one. There is a slew of other crises plaguing the nation. Democrats being upset is not a national crisis.

But back to this circus, we have fabricated texts being entered into the congressional record. We have other text messages from Mark Meadows being read that show other Republicans and even members of Trump’s family calling for the president to condemn the rioting. From day one, the GOP was against rioting. It was no different on January 6. Also, Trump addressed the violence in less than a half-hour. He did not dither for 187 minutes, which was the original talking point from this clown car. What’s the latest? Oh, just another Democrat peddling a doctored text message (via Washington Examiner):

Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, incorrectly described on Tuesday a message to Meadows describing a strategy to overturn the results of the 2020 election as coming from a House lawmaker. […] Raskin wrote a letter to correct the Congressional Record, according to the report, which noted the Jan. 6 panel declined to comment on the actual author of the text. Raskin cited the text message during debate on holding Meadows in contempt of Congress after he stopped cooperating last week with the panel's investigation into the Capitol riot. "HERE's an AGRESSIVE STRATEGY: Why can t (sic) the states of GA NC PENN and other R controlled state houses declare this is BS (where conflicts and election not called that night) and just send their own electors to vote and have it go to the SCOTUS," the message said. The CNN report claimed members of the Jan. 6 panel believe the author is Trump Energy Secretary Rick Perry, who was also the former Texas governor, but a spokesman for him denied the text was his.

Why can’t these people do their jobs? It’s simple. It’s because they know it’s a lie. They know they’re just sifting through lies—and they got tripped up again on this one. The folks who believed the Trump-Russian collusion circus can get their facts straight about a riot. This trainwreck was not hard to see coming.