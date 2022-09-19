Is the FBI Falsifying Reports to Exaggerate White Supremacy Threat?

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is allegedly fabricating evidence again. This extrajudicial exercise isn’t the first time this agency has overreached. They manufactured evidence to secure a FISA spy warrant on Trump campaign official Carter Page while also burying exculpatory evidence. They ran interference against any potential felonious activity tied to Hunter Biden through his laptop. And now, they’ve raided the home of a former president to prevent him from running again in 2024. The raid itself was the warning, while the cockamamie dragnet they hurled over Mar-a-Lago to find supposed classified materials has yet to produce the smoking gun evidence that can lead to Donald Trump being led away in handcuffs by federal agents. It’s a circus. The point is the FBI, motivated by political bias, is interfering in our elections—and will veer into the extrajudicial to accomplish their aims on behalf of the Democratic Party.

Joe Biden and the Democrats believe that numerous white supremacist fifth column groups dot the country, constituting a clear and present danger to the United States national security. The liberal media echoes those exaggerated claims to their audience, who happen to dominate cultural bastions which magnify the paranoia. There is no white supremacist threat. That’s become the new Nazi slur hurled at anyone and anything the Left finds offensive. Obviously, there’s an ominous, evil, and dystopian connotation applied to white supremacy, except that liberals have an unintentionally hilarious penchant for calling out fake Nazis and letting the real ones slip through.

So, when fellow blogger Ace of Spades pointed out this piece in The Washington Times—I wasn’t all that surprised. We have whistleblowers in Hooverville alleging that FBI agents are doctoring their crime reports to inflate the white supremacist threat (via Washington Times):

Current and former FBI agents tell The Washington Times that the perceived threat has become overblown under the administration. They say bureau analysts and top officials are pressuring FBI agents to create domestic terrorist cases and tag people as White supremacists to meet internal metrics. “The demand for White supremacy” coming from FBI headquarters “vastly outstrips the supply of White supremacy,” said one agent, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We have more people assigned to investigate White supremacists than we can actually find.” The agent said those driving bureau policies “have already determined that White supremacy is a problem” and set agencywide policy to elevate racially motivated domestic extremism cases as priorities. “We are sort of the lapdogs as the actual agents doing these sorts of investigations, trying to find a crime to fit otherwise First Amendment-protected activities,” he said. “If they have a Gadsden flag and they own guns and they are mean at school board meetings, that’s probably a domestic terrorist.” The Gadsden flag is a historical American flag with a yellow field showing a timber rattlesnake and the words: “Don’t Tread on Me.” It is often used as a symbol of liberty.

There have always been white supremacist groups and other organizations that are anti-government. The last known anti-government terror attack that resulted in a mass casualty event akin to something seen in Northern Irelands during The Troubles was the bombing of the federal building in Oklahoma City by Timothy McVeigh. It remains the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in American history, but it happened almost 30 years ago. That doesn’t make the attack any less tragic. It was heinous, but if I had to compare these threats against those from radical Islamic terrorists—it’s radical Islam that we must monitor more closely regarding future attacks. It’s already happened multiple times post-9/11. The threat of commercial airlines being used as missiles isn’t over, but the chance of success is much less, which is why lone wolf attacks grounded in mass shootings and smaller bombings are what these terrorists are executing presently. It’s also not solely an American problem; radical Islamic terrorists wreaked havoc on Europe when ISIS was on the rise; do we remember the Bataclan massacre in Paris?

There have been Klan in this country for over a century. They’re not going to destroy the government, nor will anti-Biden and pro-Trump internet memes, which some in the media have compared to bombmaking activities of domestic terrorists. It’s laughably untrue. We’re a nation of over 330 million people; some will have their screws loose. They will vent on text messages, but if that’s the extent—we have better fish to fry. It’s why the 2020 Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot, one of the more recent domestic terror threat narratives, is so shoddy. First, it was planned by FBI informants what could be viewed as an entrapment plot. Second, it had zero chance of succeeding. If that’s all these white supremacist groups have right now, yelling at each other in a group chat, then let them do it. There might be scores of these like-minded groups, but with membership numbers so low that it makes their operational capacity de minimis, they’re relegated to using their First Amendment rights to be terrible people.

They’re losers. Meanwhile, tens of millions of radical Islamic terrorists fueled by the ideology of jihad, a global caliphate, the arrival of the 12th imam, the 70 or so virgins that await them in the afterlife, or whatever—are plotting to kill us all. And they have the means and resources to do it. They’ve already attacked us and have been doing so more frequently than a bunch of white supremacists lusting to see a return of the Third Reich.