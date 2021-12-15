So, Adam Schiff Doctored Text Messages for Anti-Trump Witch Hunt Jan 6th Committee?

Well, this isn’t the first time Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has been caught in a lie. He said he had zero contact with the Ukraine whistleblower that set off the second impeachment circus that led to nowhere except a slew of distractions, time that could have been devoted to preparing the country for the pending COVID pandemic. Democrats wanted an impeachment spectacle and got one that was again based on zero evidence. This time it was a quid pro quo scheme involving Ukraine, Trump, alleged dirt on Joe Biden, and tying all of that up in military aid. It was a crock—and Schiff’s staff had direct contact with the whistleblower. Now, we have fresh evidence that Schiff is just a terrible person.

The January 6 Committee that is another Democrat-led anti-Trump production has texts. They have Mark Meadows' text messages. They're doling out subpoenas and holding people in contempt. It’s all aimed at trying to get Trump thrown in jail for the simple reason that Democrats cannot get over the 2016 election and the Trump presidency that followed. Schiff and his staff appear to have doctored some of those texts, specifically one between Rep. Jim Jordan (D-OH) and Meadows. The Federalist has the scoop (via The Federalist):

Following reporting by The Federalist that Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and his staff doctored a text message between Rep. Jim Jordan and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, the House Jan. 6 committee admitted over email that it did, in fact, doctor the text message. As The Federalist reported on Wednesday morning, on Jan. 5, 2021, Jordan forwarded to Meadows a three-paragraph legal summary from attorney Joseph Schmitz, summarizing a four-page legal memorandum Schmitz had written regarding congressional certification of the 2020 presidential electoral vote count. In a statement provided to The Federalist via email, a Democrat spokesman for the Jan. 6 committee confessed that the committee doctored the text message. The Select Committee on Monday created and provided Representative Schiff a graphic to use during the business meeting quoting from a text message from ‘a lawmaker’ to Mr. Meadows,” the spokesman wrote. “The graphic read, ‘On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.’” “In the graphic, the period at the end of that sentence was added inadvertently,” the spokesman admitted. “The Select Committee is responsible for and regrets the error.” The Jan. 6 committee spokesman did not explain how one could “inadvertently” cut a sentence in half and eliminate the final two paragraphs of a detailed legal summary, nor did he explain why Schiff attributed the content of the text to Jordan, “a lawmaker,” rather than to Schmitz, the attorney who wrote it.

This is par for the course. Besides the obvious fact that the Left is overblowing the impact of this riot—this isn’t the first time Schiff has fallen for nonsense either. This man took the Steele Dossier hook, line, and sinker as did the rest of liberal America who still thinks there was Russian collusion. There's zero evidence to back up any of the claims. The Steele Dossier itself cannot be verified. It’s also a Democrat-funded opposition research project. It was funded by the Hillary Clinton camp. And we’re shocked that Schiff would peddle fake evidence to make a political point? He’s been doing this for years.