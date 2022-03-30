Washington Post Blasted After Confirming Hunter Biden's Emails...a Year Later

The Washington Post is finally admitting Hunter Biden's laptop is real and that the emails contained within it have been verified. The confirmation comes more than a year after the 2020 presidential election. The New York Post first published the laptop bombshell in October 2020 and was banned from Twitter for doing so.

"Thousands of emails purportedly from the laptop computer of Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, are authentic communications that can be verified through cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies, say two security experts who examined the data at the request of The Washington Post," the paper reports. "The verifiable emails are a small fraction of 217 gigabytes of data provided to The Post on a portable hard drive by Republican activist Jack Maxey. He said the contents of the portable drive originated from Biden’s MacBook Pro, which Biden reportedly dropped off at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Del., in April 2019 and never reclaimed."

Further, the paper is reporting what we've known for years about the Biden family's business dealings with communist China. When Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter hitched a ride on Air Force Two to make some of the deals.

Over a 14-month period, $3.8 million in consulting fees flowed to Hunter Biden accounts, according to bank records. He also received $1 million for a legal retainer.



Our look inside Hunter Biden’s multimillion-dollar deals with a Chinese energy company: https://t.co/BNjePU3OWa — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 30, 2022

NEW: Within days, a Cathay Bank account was created. Within a week, millions of dollars started to change hands. Within a year, it would all begin to collapse.



Our dive inside Hunter Biden’s multi-million dollar China deals. W/@thamburger @craigtimberg: https://t.co/BNjePU3OWa — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 30, 2022

The newspaper is being blasted for burying the story in order to help get Joe Biden elected.

If u weren’t paying attention for the past few yrs to the Grassley Johnson investigation into Hunter Biden & James Biden doing business w the communist Chinese govt ITS TIME TO GET A GRIP — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) March 30, 2022

It has always been the Chinese government’s wish for the US media to push a phony narrative that Hunter’s laptop was “Russian disinformation”.



Matt Viser helped them. The WashPost helped them. 51 former intel officials helped them.



This is a crisis for America. https://t.co/GcwfugLOww — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 30, 2022

You owe the public an explanation for why you waited on this story.



Was it you? An editor? Jeff Bezos? Who iced the story?



We aren’t letting this go… https://t.co/GcwfugLOww — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) March 30, 2022

Washington Post essentially admits that @NYPost and @Breitbart were right all along. https://t.co/xDlr33w2LV — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 30, 2022

What technology exists today that didn’t exist in 2020 that allows them now to authenticate the emails? https://t.co/VF33mw31sr — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) March 30, 2022

WaPo publicity department just sent two *press releases* on Hunter Biden. One confirming laptop emails are authentic and another on his corrupt China dealings.



Suddenly newsworthy after 18 months of suppression??? — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 30, 2022

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for tax fraud.