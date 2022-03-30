Hunter Biden

Washington Post Blasted After Confirming Hunter Biden's Emails...a Year Later

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Mar 30, 2022
Source: (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)

The Washington Post is finally admitting Hunter Biden's laptop is real and that the emails contained within it have been verified. The confirmation comes more than a year after the 2020 presidential election. The New York Post first published the laptop bombshell in October 2020 and was banned from Twitter for doing so. 

"Thousands of emails purportedly from the laptop computer of Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, are authentic communications that can be verified through cryptographic signatures from Google and other technology companies, say two security experts who examined the data at the request of The Washington Post," the paper reports. "The verifiable emails are a small fraction of 217 gigabytes of data provided to The Post on a portable hard drive by Republican activist Jack Maxey. He said the contents of the portable drive originated from Biden’s MacBook Pro, which Biden reportedly dropped off at a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Del., in April 2019 and never reclaimed."

Further, the paper is reporting what we've known for years about the Biden family's business dealings with communist China. When Joe Biden was vice president, Hunter hitched a ride on Air Force Two to make some of the deals. 

The newspaper is being blasted for burying the story in order to help get Joe Biden elected. 

Hunter Biden is currently under federal investigation for tax fraud.

Most Popular