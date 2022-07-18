VP Harris Compares to Pro-Life Laws to Slavery: 'Country Has History of Claiming Ownership Over Human Bodies'

On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the NAACP convention in Atlantic City, New Jersey. During her remarks, the vice president reiterated her obsessive support for abortion by comparing pro-life laws to slavery, as she slammed the current U.S. Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision last month.

"We know, NAACP, that our country has a history of claiming ownership over human bodies," Harris claimed to applause from the audience. And today, extremists, so-called leaders are criminalizing doctors and punishing women for making healthcare decisions for themselves — personal decisions that it is her right to make in consultation with her doctor, her pastor, her priest, her rabbi, her loved ones, not her government telling her what to do," she continued.

Vice President Harris is not the only Democrat to compare pro-life laws to slavery. Just last week, as I highlighted, Rep. Jamie Raskin referenced Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War.

"It was the founder of the Republican Party, President Lincoln, who said 'a house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe his government cannot endure permanently half-slave and half-free.' Can we endure half-free choice states and half theocratic, compelled-pregnancy states? Is that going to work for America," he asked during one of the many pro-abortion hearings congressional Democrats have held.

The vice president, as she has done in the past, also made bizarre claims that nobody has to abandon their religious beliefs in order to support abortion. Such remarks come even after the Biden administration is looking to do away with conscience protections for medical professionals who, among other procedures, do not want to perform abortions due to their religious beliefs.

"And, you know, on this subject, it’s important to note that to support a woman’s ability — not her government, but her — to make that decision does not require anyone to abandon their faith or their beliefs," she said. It just requires us to agree the government shouldn’t be making that decision for her," she said.

As part of Harris' segue into claiming that those "many of those same so-called leaders are the same ones who are passing laws to restrict the ability of people to vote," she condescendingly explained the concept of Venn diagrams to the audience when it comes to Republicans supposedly passing laws to restrict abortion as well as supposedly restrict voting rights.

The vice president even lied about many state laws that Democrats have lambasted by claiming that voter integrity laws "that make it illegal to give people food and water for waiting in line to vote." The Washington Post fact-checked such claims when President Joe Biden made them.

Harris also reiterated her demands to pass a ban on so-called assault weapons, as she has done in the past, as President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden have also called for. Democrats are in disarray over this issue, though, as even the most pro-gun control Democrats know that such a ban is unlikely to pass in Congress.

When speaking about the gun control bill that passed Congress last month, Harris demanded "we need to do more," including how "we must repeal the liability shield that protects gun manufacturers," and "we must renew the assault weapons ban."

Harris wasn't done talking about abortion for the day though, as she also met with New Jersey leaders, in one of the most pro-abortion states in the country, for yet another roundtable about the topic.

Our fight for reproductive rights is not only on the national level, but on the state and local. I’m in New Jersey to meet with state legislators who have passed laws to protect the right to reproductive health care and the right of health care providers to provide services. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) July 18, 2022

With such a sloppy speech, Andrew Brennan, who serves as the RNC director of faith communications, took a dig at Harris over how she has constantly been losing speech writers, among others staffers.

"Leave it to none other than Kamala Harris to compare slavery to abortion, slandering millions of pro-life Americans in the process. No wonder so many of her speechwriters have jumped ship," he said in a statement for Townhall.

Harris' remarks comparing pro-life laws to slavery were also brought up during Monday's press briefing by Fox News' Peter Doocy, though White House Karine Jean-Pierre claimed to have not even heard the remarks, which were made hours earlier, and which were posted online to the White House briefing room's website.

Doocy: "The comment was, 'we know, NAACP, that our country has a history of claiming ownership over human bodies. And today, extremist so-called leaders are criminalizing doctors & punishing women for making health care decision for themselves.'"



KJP: "Well, she is correct...." pic.twitter.com/xQ4nDmCnON — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2022

Doocy: "She's invoking slavery, so the President agrees?"



KJP: "Look, for me, I appreciate you reading out what she said. I need to see exactly what was--what was--what was said and in what--in what complete context...But I will say...I just laid out what women are going thru." pic.twitter.com/6jR7iI9f5Q — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 18, 2022

Upon Doocy informing Jean-Pierre of what the vice president said, the press secretary responded by saying "well, she is correct," but again hid behind her claims that she had not seen the remarks so as to avoid answering Doocy as to if the president agrees.