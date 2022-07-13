Failed Priorities: Democrats to Hold FIVE Hearings on Abortion

On Tuesday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing examining "A Post-Roe America: The Legal Consequences of the Dobbs Decision." It was a wild few hours, with viral moments including Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) being accused by a pro-abortion law professor of perpetuating violence against trans people because he questioned her on whether only women could get pregnant. Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) also reminded us how much she lacks an understanding of the Constitution, specifically when it comes to originalism.

As it turns out, though, Tuesday's events were just a taste of the Democratic Party's pro-abortion agenda. Throughout this week until next Tuesday, they're holding five hearings on that one issue.

A press release from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America highlighted the five, which includes not only Tuesday's hearing, but a meeting that same day with the House Rules Committee to discuss the Women's Health Protection Act (WHP) and the Ensuring Access to Abortion Act of 2022.

Although the title of the legislation in question accurately refers to how it's women who get pregnant, the text continues on with anti-biology and woke ideology.

House Democrats finally answered Matt Walsh’s question #WhatIsAWoman https://t.co/oGtlSJyFhd — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) July 12, 2022

Wednesday morning brings us more hearings, from both the House and the Senate. The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will tackle "The Impact of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs Decision on Abortion Rights and Access Across the United States." A short time later, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor & Pensions will similarly cover "Reproductive Care in a Post-Roe America: Barriers, Challenges, and Threats to Women's Health."

On Thursday comes the House Judiciary Committee's hearing on "Whats Next: The Threat to Individual Freedoms in a Post-Roe World," which looks to be particularly full of fear-mongering. In light of the the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade with its Dobbs v. Jackson decision, Democrats have ginned up concerns that the Court is looking to take away other rights to do with privacy, including contraception, same-sex marriage, and even interracial marriage. President Joe Biden himself has even raised such concerns.

This hysteria comes even as the Court made clear, in the opinion from Justice Samuel Alito, and in a concurrence from Justice Brett Kavanaugh, that the Dobbs decision applied only to abortion.

Next Tuesday, the House Committee on Energy & Commerce will also have its hearing on "Roe Reversal: The Impacts of Taking Away the Constitutional Right to an Abortion."

A statement from SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser slammed such an agenda driven by abortion in a statement.

"In this new Dobbs era, desperate pro-abortion Democrats will stop at nothing to impose abortion on demand until birth nationwide. Americans overwhelmingly reject abortion extremism, and already more than a dozen states have swiftly implemented life-saving protections for unborn children and their mothers. Yet radical Democrats are spreading fear and lies about the Dobbs decision to push an extreme abortion agenda – including the deceptively named Women’s Health Protection Act, which would enshrine a virtually unlimited ‘right’ to abortion in federal law and block new and existing pro-life laws, and expanding dangerous mail-order abortion drugs. Also on their wish list are eliminating the Senate filibuster, increasing the size of the Supreme Court, ‘cracking down’ on pro-life pregnancy centers, and even putting abortionists in tents in national parks," she said.

Dannfenfelser also emphasized that "Abortion is not health care. We urge our pro-life allies in the House and Senate to continue standing strong against the Biden-Schumer abortion agenda."

Do Democrats believe focusing on abortion, when their party supports unlimited abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy without limit legal is a winning issue for them? It appears so.

Poll after poll, though, shows that the issue can't save Democrats in the upcoming November midterm elections, now less than four months away.

FiveThirtyEight tried to emphasize how much the abortion issue matters, even focusing in its headline it's the most important issue for nearly 20 percent. That still makes it just the fourth important issue. The most important issue for respondents in that survey was not only inflation, as it's been month after month, but it's increased in importance.

The RNC is sure that abortion will be a losing issue as well, and cautioned Democrats can't depend on it saving them. "Democrats who think their party’s abortion extremism will save them from a midterm disaster are grasping at straws and will be sorely disappointed come Election Day," said Andrew Brennan, the RNC Director of Faith Communications in a statement for Townhall.