Kamala Harris' Speechwriter Is Bailing and She Just Showed Up

Vice President Kamala Harris' latest speechwriter is jumping ship, and she's only been in the job for less than six months.

"Vice President Kamala Harris' director of speechwriting, Meghan Groob, is leaving the office less than four months into the job," POLITICO reported Friday afternoon. "Groob was hired in April after Harris' first chief speechwriter, Kate Childs Graham, left at the end of February. She had previously worked as a speechwriter for Bill Gates and as an editorial director at Gates Ventures."

The departure comes after Harris made another set of interesting remarks during a prepared speech earlier this week.

Kamala Harris really knows how to work a crowd. pic.twitter.com/wC9dYYX92u — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2022

Kamala Harris’ speech writer is leaving after 4 months on the gig. Apparently she’s gotta get going to where she’s gotta go because it’s time to keep doing what she’s been doing and that time is everyday. — Jimmy Failla (@jimmyfailla) July 15, 2022

Last week, Harris was caught in another embarrassing moment when Louisiana was spelled incorrectly on the background of a high-profile event.

Kamala Harris was interviewed by Keke Palmer in New Orleans, Louisiana over the weekend as part of Essence Festival, but the bright lights and official backdrop behind the two women couldn’t distract from one problem: Louisiana was misspelled on the official signage. pic.twitter.com/tX3lsFpA1G — Patty (@stephenspatty) July 6, 2022

Over the past year, Harris has seen a deluge of departures, and staffers have told reporters the morale in the office is low due to the vice president's management style.