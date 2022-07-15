kamala harris

Kamala Harris' Speechwriter Is Bailing and She Just Showed Up

Vice President Kamala Harris' latest speechwriter is jumping ship, and she's only been in the job for less than six months. 

"Vice President Kamala Harris' director of speechwriting, Meghan Groob, is leaving the office less than four months into the job," POLITICO reported Friday afternoon. "Groob was hired in April after Harris' first chief speechwriter, Kate Childs Graham, left at the end of February. She had previously worked as a speechwriter for Bill Gates and as an editorial director at Gates Ventures." 

The departure comes after Harris made another set of interesting remarks during a prepared speech earlier this week. 

Last week, Harris was caught in another embarrassing moment when Louisiana was spelled incorrectly on the background of a high-profile event. 

Over the past year, Harris has seen a deluge of departures, and staffers have told reporters the morale in the office is low due to the vice president's management style. 

