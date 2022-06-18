Kamala Harris Insists Abortion Has Nothing to do With Religious Beliefs

Vice President Kamala Harris argued that people can still support abortion without having to give up their religious beliefs, as the U.S. Supreme Court is potentially set to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade.

Talking to reporters, Harris said that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for the widespread protection over abortion.

“For those of us of faith, I think that we agree, many of us, that there's nothing about this issue that will require anyone to abandon their faith, or change their faith,” Harris said, adding “it's simply saying that the government should not have the ability to decide what an individual does with her own body -- let her make that decision with her pastor or her rabbi, or whoever she consults.”

She then insisted that it should not be the government’s decision. Where was this comment when the government was and still is pushing for every American to get jabbed with a vaccine regardless of the need for it?

However, if Harris knew anything about religious morals, she would know that one of God’s commandments clearly states: “Thou Shall Not Murder,” which is exactly what abortion is, taking away an innocent baby’s life.

The Catholic Church classifies abortion as a sin, saying that human life begins at conception. Harris should know this since she has previously said she practices Christian faith.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who refers to herself as being a “very Catholic person,” also said that the idea of getting an abortion has nothing to do with one's religious beliefs.

“A woman has a right to choose to live up to her responsibility. It's up to her, her doctor, her family, her husband, her significant other and her God,” Pelosi said, adding “I'm a very Catholic person, and I believe in every woman's right to make her own decisions.”