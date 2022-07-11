Jill Biden Slammed for Speaking at 'Latinx' Event

On Monday, First Lady Jill Biden spoke to the UnidosUS 2022 Annual Conference in San Antonio, Texas. That she was speaking at the event drew eyebrows even before she gave her remarks, though, as KSAT 12 reported that the First Lady was speaking at "the Latinx IncluXion luncheon," leading "Latinx" to trend on Twitter as a reminder that very few Hispanics actually use that phrase, and actually abhor it. Our friends at Twitchy highlighted some of the best responses, including those who pointed out the president's problem with Hispanic voters.

When the first lady did give her remarks, the substance earned mockery as well, particularly with how she pronounced "bodegas." In that same line, she categorized Hispanic culture in stereotypical terms. When speaking of "the diversity of this community," which "is your strength," she mentioned examples "as distinct as the bodegas of the Bronx, as beautiful as the blossoms of Miami, and as unique as the breakfast tacos here in San Antonio.

Despite the event being advertised as "Latinx," the first lady did not use that term, but rather consistently said "Latinos."

In a statement, RNC Spokeswoman Macarena Martinez pointed out that "Jill Biden’s attendance to the ‘LatinX InclusXion’ luncheon is yet another slap in the face to Hispanics. Although very on brand for the Biden administration, they continue to forget that Hispanics overwhelmingly do not identify with the term ‘LatinX,’ which is one of many reasons that Hispanics are moving away from out of touch Democrats and towards the GOP."

This also called to mind how the first lady had mispronounced a common Spanish phrase of "si, se puede" as "si, se pwoday."

The first lady also made reference to the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and the tragic shooting from May in Uvalde. As President Joe Biden himself did earlier on Monday, Jill Biden repeated the call for a so-called assault weapons ban.

"When we were leaving the school, someone shouted “Do something!” And I’m proud that Joe has. He will continue to do everything he can and to call on Congress to act, including on measures that ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," she said.

Democrats are in disarray over such a ban, though, as many are aware that it won't actually pass. That hasn't stopped the president from calling for one, though, as Vice President Kamala Harris has also done.

The Monday speaking engagement comes as Biden is faring quite terribly with Hispanics, as he has been for months.

According to a poll released on Monday from The New York Times/Siena College Research Institute, 63 percent of Hispanic voters "somewhat" or "strongly disapprove" of the way Biden is handling his job as president, including a plurality, at 41 percent, who say they "strongly disapprove."

As the RNC referenced when it comes to Jill Biden's speaking engagement at the event, "In recent years, we have seen a growing shift from Hispanics to the Republican Party. The GOP’s message of freedom, faith, opportunity, and prosperity resonates with Hispanics. The GOP’s policies of economic freedom, law and order, and energy independence continue to drive Hispanics to the party."

The GOP has made particular gains with the Hispanic community, including to when it comes to electing Rep. Mayra Flores in a special election last month for Texas' 34th Congressional District. That part of the Rio Grande Valley had not elected a Republican since 1870.