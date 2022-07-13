Jamie Raskin Quotes Abraham Lincoln to Justify Abortion

During a Wednesday hearing on abortion, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) quoted President Abraham Lincoln, to then advocate for abortion, as he then stunningly implied concerns about a divided nation and a Civil War.

Jamie Raskin: "Can we endure half free choice states and half theocratic compelled pregnancy states? Is that gonna work for America?" pic.twitter.com/9K37FOZsxz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 13, 2022

"It was the founder of the Republican Party, President Lincoln, who said 'a house divided against itself cannot stand. I believe his government cannot endure permanently half-slave and half-free.' Can we endure half-free choice states and half theocratic, compelled-pregnancy states? Is that going to work for America," the congressman asked.

Referring to pro-life states as "theocratic" and such laws as "compelled-pregnancy," or, in similar terms, "forced-birth" or "slavery," has been something of a narrative from the far-left. MSNBC's Joy Reid and guests on her show have been ranting and raving about theocracy for a while now, especially in light of the most recent U.S. Supreme Court term.

Shorter SCOTUS Christianists: women have no rights that states are bound to respect. Get pregnant, even against your will, and you become state property. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) June 24, 2022

Now it's being spouted by Democratic members of Congress, though.

The U.S. Supreme Court, with its Dobbs v. Jackson decision from last month, had decided that there is, in fact, no right to abortion in the Constitution, thus overturning 1973's Roe v. Wade, and sending the abortion decision back to the states.

It's curious that Rep. Raskin would also compare slavery and abortion from a pro-abortion perspective, as pro-lifers have compared slavery and abortion for decades. Both unborn children and enslaved Africans have been dehumanized and not thought of as the human beings that they are.

Ryan Bomberger, founder of the Radiance Foundation, wrote a column for Townhall less than a week ago about how "Abortion is Slavery." In it, he referenced other such ridiculous arguments from pro-abortion figures and organizations.

He also wrote:

Slavery violently removed millions of human beings from their natural home, treating them as chattel that was salable or disposable. Abortion violently removes millions of human beings from their natural home, treating them as chattel that is salable (in wanted body parts) or disposable. Slavery separated children from their mothers in order to profit the slavemaster. Abortion severs children inside of their mothers in order to profit abortionists. The institution of slavery prospered by implementing systemic rape and forcing pregnancies. The industry of abortion prospers by inciting systemic promiscuity and ending pregnancies. Seven men in black robes decided that a group of humans were mere property and not protected by the Constitution in the 1857 Dred Scott decision, denying millions their God-given humanity. Slavemasters tried to use the Bible to justify the brutal inhumanity of slavery. Even though the Bible speaks of being made in the image of God, pro-slavery advocates denied it. Even though the Bible denounced the kidnapping and sale of people into chattel slavery, pro-slavery advocates denied it. Even though the Bible commands “You shall not murder”, pro-slavery advocates denied that people were being killed. Abortionists try to use the Bible to justify the brutal inhumanity of abortion (e.g. Willie Parker who claimed the parable of the Good Samaritan inspired him to become an abortionist). Even though the Bible speaks of being made in the image of God, pro-abortion advocates deny it. Even though the Bible denounces the shedding of innocent blood, pro-abortion advocates deny it. Even though the Bible commands “You shall not murder”, pro-abortion advocates deny that people are being killed. Slavery caused American society to turn its back on the most marginalized and accept the status quo. A remnant, though, refused to be silent or intimidated. They fought peacefully to abolish the evil so that “created equal” applied to every member of the human family. Abortion caused American society to turn its back on the most marginalized and accept the status quo. A remnant, though, refuses to be silent or intimidated. We fight peacefully to abolish the evil so that “created equal” applies to every member of the human family.

In a piece for the Radiance Foundation from February 2019, updated in 2021, Bomberger also wrote about how pro-abortion Democrats are "Erasing Black Lives From History," with a featured image referencing both slavery and abortion.

As I covered earlier on Wednesday, Democrats in the House and the Senate have scheduled five pro-abortion hearings in the time span of this Tuesday into next Tuesday.