Joe Biden Gets Heckled at His Own White House Event

On Monday morning, President Joe Biden — joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and members of Congress including Republican Senator John Cornyn — held an event on the White House lawn to celebrate the passage of their "bipartisan" gun control bill.

Not everyone in attendance, however, was thrilled with President Biden. During the president's remarks, an invited guest — identified by CBS News as Manuel Oliver, the father of a Parkland shooting victim — began shouting at Biden.

Biden stopped his remarks, asked the man to sit down, but then changed his mind and asked for Oliver to be allowed to speak, only to continue with his remarks anyway.

Joe Biden just got heckled at his own white House event:



"Sit down! You'll hear what I have to say."

A bit awkwardly, Biden got the date of the Parkland shooting wrong by a century.

Does Joe Biden think that the Parkland shooting (2018) happened in the year 1918?

Monday's outburst at an official event held with an invite-only crowd on the White House lawn follows Biden getting heckled by a stranger during yet another escape to Delaware over the weekend. Biden, out on his bike — during which he stayed upright this time — was asked "where your f***ing training wheels at?" and given the "bird" by a bystander who posted the video online. Near, far, wherever Biden is, it seems the tide against him continues to rise.

Back at the White House on Monday, the president also renewed his calls for an "assault weapons" ban saying he is "determined" to get more legislation through Congress that goes even further than the bill being celebrated on Monday.

BIDEN: "Assault weapons need to be banned. I led the fight in 1994...I'm determined to ban these weapons again..."

Biden also used his remarks to thank the two Republicans who compromised with Democrats to get the new gun restrictions passed through the evenly-split senate, noting he might get John Cornyn (TX) and Thom Tillis (NC) "in trouble."

Joe Biden thanks Republican Senators John Cornyn and Thom Tillis for supporting gun control legislation.



"I hope I don't get you in trouble mentioning your name."

Cornyn had to deal with hecklers of his own earlier this year while he was working with Democrats on the gun bill, facing jeering boos from his own party's base at the Republican Party of Texas' convention.