Tipsheet

A GOP Governor Was Hospitalized This Week

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 24, 2024 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

On Sunday, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen was hospitalized after he was bucked off of a horse. 

According to a statement from his office, Pillen, 68, “was bucked off a new horse and was injured.” 

“The Governor was transported to Columbus Community Hospital, and out of an abundance of caution, was then transported to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) in Omaha. The Governor is expected to remain at UNMC for several days. The Governor is alert and is in continuous touch with his team,” the statement said.

“Gov. Pillen and his family are very appreciative of the thoughts and prayers given to them by Nebraskans and they wish all Nebraskans a very merry Christmas,” it concluded.

Pillen’s office did not reveal what injuries he sustained or the severity.

Many lawmakers posted about the incident on X. 

“I'm praying for Gov. Pillen's health and speedy recovery after he was hospitalized due to injuries suffered in a horseback riding accident,” Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) said. 

“Nebraskans, please join Susanne and I in praying tonight for a speedy recovery for Governor Pillen,” Sen. Pete Ricketts (R-NE) wrote. 

“Our thoughts are with Governor Pillen and his family this evening—Bruce and I wish him a healthy and fast recovery,” Sen. Deb Fischer (R-NE) wrote.

“Keeping Gov. Pillen in our prayers,” Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) said.

“Angie and I are praying for a quick recovery for Governor Pillen, and hope he can spend Christmas at home with his beautiful family,” Rep. Don Bacon (R-NE) said.

Pillen was elected in 2022. The previous governor, Ricketts, who is also a Republican, could not run again due to term limits. 

According to Fox News, Pillen then appointed Ricketts to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by Republican Sen. Ben Sasse when he resigned in 2023. 

Before becoming governor, he worked as a veterinarian and owned a livestock operation.

Pillen is one of many Republican governors who has vowed to help put an end to President Joe Biden’s disastrous border crisis. Earlier this year, Townhall covered how Pillen was one of 13 governors who joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for a press conference at the border.  

Last month, after President-elect Donald Trump prevailed in the 2024 election, Pillen announced that he would follow Trump’s lead in deporting “dangerous criminals, gang members and terrorists who are in the country illegally.”

“When the Biden Administration refused to secure our borders and uphold the rule of law, it was Republican governors who took action,” the statement read. “We mobilized state resources, including law enforcement and National Guard units, to protect Americans from disastrous open border policies and prevent illegal immigration from overwhelming our country.”

“Together, we will continue to defend the American people, uphold the rule of law, and ensure our nation remains safe and secure for future generations. We stand ready to utilize every tool at our disposal – whether through state law enforcement or the National Guard – to support President Trump in this vital mission,” Pillen and other governors said in a joint statement.

