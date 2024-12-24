The Republican Party Has Two New High Profile Members

During the 2024 presidential election cycle the Republican Party, led by President-elect Donald Trump, made major inroads into voting demographics typically dominated by Democrats.

Advertisement

Trump made historic gains with Asian, Latino, African-American, working class and young voters, busting through the Democratic Party's typical coalition.

"Donald Trump reshaped the U.S. electorate once again this year, piling up support among Hispanic voters, young people, and Americans without college degrees -- and winning more votes in nearly all of the country as he reclaimed the presidency," Reuters reports. "Following the Republican's populist campaign, in which he promised to shield workers from global economic competition and offered a wide range of tax-cut proposals, Trump's increasing strength among working-class voters and nonwhite Americans helped grow his share of the vote almost everywhere. The starkest increase may have been the 14-percentage-point swing in Trump's share of Hispanic voters, according to an exit poll conducted by Edison Research. Some 46% of self-identified Hispanic voters picked Trump, up from 32% in the 2020 election."

Now, the GOP is welcoming two high profile elected officials as new members: Governor-elect Pulaalii Nikolao Pula of American Samoa and Governor Arnold Palacios of the Northern Mariana Islands.

“It is clear to me that Republican Party values of respect for God, Country and Family are Samoan values. President Trump and the only GOP’s ironclad commitment to reforming the federal government along with growing the economy will greatly benefit American Samoa, as we develop a partnership to build a strong economy here over the next four years,” Pula released in a statement.

“I was elected to serve the best interests of the people of the Northern Mariana Islands above all else, and that commitment remains unwavering. It is clear to me that President Trump and the Republican Party’s message of freedom, opportunity, and strength at home and on a global stage best aligns with the vision and priorities of improving the economy and creating better opportunities for every family in the Northern Mariana Islands. I look forward to working with fellow Republicans on our shared work ahead!” Palacios added.

Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley and Republican Governors Association Chairman Brian Kemp are thrilled.



