WATCH: California's Harsher Criminal Penalties Are Working

In the most recent election, every single county in California voted in favor of Proposition 36. The measure, which passed in overwhelming fashion, cracks down on criminals with harsher penalties for crimes -- including shoplifting.

"[Prop 36] Allows felony charges for possessing certain drugs and for thefts under $950, if defendant has two prior drug or theft convictions. A YES vote on this measure means: People convicted of certain drug or theft crimes could receive increased punishment, such as longer prison sentences. In certain cases, people who possess illegal drugs would be required to complete treatment or serve up to three years in prison," the official California voter guide states.

"Prop. 36 makes California communities safer by addressing rampant theft and drug trafficking. It toughens penalties for fentanyl and drug traffickers and 'smash-and-grabs' while holding repeat offenders accountable. It targets serial thieves and encourages treatment for those addicted to drugs, using a balanced approach to fix loopholes in current laws," the guide continues.

As of December 20, the new law is in effect and criminals in the Golden State are finding out the hard way that things are different now.

"Wait, stealing is a felony now?" - Prop. 36 is the best thing CA voters ever did pic.twitter.com/Im3RuMik4z — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 23, 2024

Naturally Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom, who has national political ambitions, opposed the measure.