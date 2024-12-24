Tom Homan Shreds Kathy Hochul Over 'Tone-Deaf' Post After Illegal Immigrant Sets Subway Passenger on Fire

Tom Homan, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming border czar, did not mince words during a recent interview in which he blasted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul over a “tone-deaf” social media post she wrote shortly after the news broke about an illegal immigrant setting a woman on fire in a New York City subway.

Homan appeared on Fox News, where he discussed the incident. He said instances of “an illegal alien killing an American citizen” are “almost a daily occurrence now because a historic number of criminal aliens walking the streets because of [the Biden administration’s] policy in sanctuary jurisdictions and lax immigration enforcement.”

The incoming border czar continued, explaining how Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) “has their hands tied” because “they can’t even go arrest an illegal alien anymore unless he’s convicted of a serious crime.”

He took aim at Hochul, saying “shame on her” and accusing her of welcoming “thousands of illegal aliens to her state.”

She sent them to Buffalo, Syracuse. Murders occurred…She has a green light law. ICE and CBP can’t even work with local law enforcement. Local law enforcement can’t even share DMV data with these people. So, Governor Hochul, shame on you. There’s nothing you can say that’s going to make this right in New York.

Incoming Border Czar Tom Homan blasts New York Gov. Kathy Hochul over tone-deaf social media post after illegal immigrant sets a subway passenger on fire.



"Shame on you. There's nothing you can say that's going to make this right in New York." pic.twitter.com/K7YDq1ZSZd — Jeff Charles, Doni's St. Bernard🏴 (@jeffcharlesjr) December 24, 2024

Sebastian Zapeta, a 33-year-old illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was arrested on Monday for murdering the subway passenger. He had previously been deported in 2018. Footage of the incident went viral on social media, eliciting outrage about the Biden administration’s failure to address the ongoing border crisis.

Hours after footage of the incident began spreading on social media, Hochul wrote a post on X in which she bragged about taking action “to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day.

In March, I took action to make our subways safer for the millions of people who take the trains each day.



Since deploying the @NationalGuardNY to support @NYPDnews and @MTA safety efforts and adding cameras to all subway cars, crime is going down, and ridership is going up. pic.twitter.com/T7uRxx9nIO — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) December 22, 2024

The host brought up Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ interview on CBS in which he boasted about a supposed decline in traffic at the southern border but failed to address concerns about the trafficking of children.

We certainly have received reports of children being trafficked, even those as to whom we know where they are. That is outside the responsibility of the Department of Homeland Security. Of course, we investigate cases of trafficking. But there are children who are reunited with a parent here in the United States or a legal Guardian, and they move, and sometimes the government loses track.

Homan referred to Mayorkas’ comments as “nothing but lies” and argued that “border numbers aren’t down.”

They were bragging the other day that ICE has over 247,000 removals, the most in a decade. No, they don’t. If you look at the data, 80% of them were board patrol apprehensions that ICE just simply put across the border. ICE internal interior enforcement numbers are historic lows. As far as the children, another lie…First of all, it’s his policies that caused over half a million of children being smuggled in this country, trafficking this country, and they, they lost track with 340,000 of them. His lips are moving, he’s lying, he needs to be held accountable. Nothing he said in that interview is truthful.

Homan touted the Trump administration’s handling of the border crisis during its first time, saying “we had historic lows” and “the most secure border in a lifetime.”

President Joe Biden “purposely, by design, unsecured the border, wrote 90 executive orders abolishing everything we did to give us the most secure border in a lifetime,” Homan said.

He added: “He needs to be held accountable.”