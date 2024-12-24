Are Biden's Latest Pardons Legit?

As one of his last acts as the occupant of the Oval Office, President Joe Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 federal inmates Monday, including child murderers, rapists and cop killers. The move caused bipartisan outrage and a number of victim family members are speaking out.

"While this is truly distressing news on a personal level for my family, it also feels like a complete dismissal and undermining of the federal justice system," Marissa Gibson, the widow of murdered Columbus Police Officer Bryan Hurst told the Columbus Dispatch about Biden's decision. "[Daryl] Lawrence's sentence was imposed by a jury, and it should be upheld as such."

But given what we know about Biden's lack of mental faculties, who really made the commutations? And because Biden isn't all there, are they even legitimate? Republican Senator Tom Cotton is asking some questions.

"Contracts, wills, and other legal actions are null and void if a party is mentally incompetent, as Joe Biden obviously is. The Congress and the Trump Department of Justice should investigate whether these pardons for depraved murderers are binding," Cotton posted on X. "Who is making these decisions and signing for 'Joe Biden'?"

Meanwhile, Biden is hiding from the press and public as his presidency comes to a close.