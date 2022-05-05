As Pro-Abortion Activists 'Rage,' Justice Alito Cancels Events

It's becoming a harried situation for U.S. Supreme Court justices, especially Justice Samuel Alito, who authored the draft that was leaked showing the Court is looking to overturn Roe v. Wade. As Reuters reported, Justice Alito canceled his appearance at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' judicial conference on Thursday.

This is just one recent update beyond what Townhall has already reported. People are encouraging threats and violence against the justices, and pro-abortion activists are already committing violence in the streets. Activist groups are offering stipends for people to show up at the homes of justices. Riot fencing has gone up at the Court, and a bill to protect the justices has been sponsored by Sens. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Chris Coons (D-DE).

Early on Thursday morning, The Hill published Alexander Bolton's "Alito becomes lightning rod in abortion war," which contains quotes from radical activists such as Brian Fallon with Demand Justice:

The ire of Democrats and their liberal allies had been focused most recently on Thomas, after it was revealed that his wife, Ginni Thomas, had urged Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to keep fighting to overturn the results of the 2020 election. But now their anger and attention is shifting quickly to Alito, who is spearheading the court’s opposition to abortion rights. Democrats are already mobilizing to paint Alito as an intemperate, agenda-driven justice who has been dead set on striking down the landmark 1973 decision establishing a woman’s right to an abortion since before he was confirmed to the high court 16 years ago. Brian Fallon, a former senior aide to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) who now serves as the executive director of Demand Justice, a progressive group that works on Supreme Court-related issues, said: “Alito is probably the most dangerous but least famous of the hard-liners on the right-wing faction of the court.” “Alito is a true believer, extremely strident, unapologetic about injecting ideology and partisan aims” in his judicial opinions, he said.

The piece even scrutinizes Alito's life off the bench:

Democrats are also focusing attention on Alito’s political activism more generally. In particular, they are highlighting his criticism of COVID-19 health mandates at the conservative Federalist Society’s National Lawyers Convention in 2020 and his appearance at fundraising events for conservative causes, which critics say test the bounds of judicial conduct. In his speech before the Federalist Society, Alito criticized the health protocols implemented in response to the pandemic as being unprecedented in their severity, expansiveness and duration. Fallon, of Demand Justice, described the speech “as a screed against mask mandates” and “completely intemperate from a federal judge considering all those issues were working themselves up to the court.” The government ethics watchdog group Common Cause criticized Alito in 2014 for attending a $175-per-plate fundraiser for the Federalist Society. He was also criticized by progressive activists for headlining a Manhattan Institute lecture, for which individuals had to have contributed $5,000 to $25,000 to attend, in 2010. Court watchers say if four justices sign off on Alito’s draft opinion, he will become the public face of the decision to overturn abortion rights, and Democrats are gearing up to make the debate about him.

Without regard for the impacts these words may have, pro-abortion activists are calling for "rage."

A guest essay The New York Times published on May 3 by Dr. Roxane Gay claimed "It's Time to Rage," which includes the subheadline of "We can't let this country become a hollow theocracy." The point of raging against the theocracy was again brought up by Dr. Gay in a tweet promoting her piece.

In her piece she says "thank God" somebody leaked the draft:

It is stunning that a draft of a Supreme Court ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked before the justices planned to announce their decision, likely next month. It is also telling. Whoever leaked it wanted people to understand the fate awaiting us. At least, that is what I am telling myself. And thank God somebody did, so we know. So we can prepare. So we can rage.

Then there's Alexis McGill Johnson, the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood. On his Tuesday night episode of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Fox News' Tucker Carlson highlighted remarks she's made.

"We know that this decision is going to enrage people. We know. We've already seen what's happened when people find out that, when they found out what was happening in Texas, they started filling state houses. In Florida, they started filling state houses and other places because they know that the fight right now is on the ground and in these states and so we are going to continue to capture that rage," Johnson said.

This, it turns out, is a pattern from Johnson.

"That frustration and rage, and coupled with the incredible grassroots organizing that is happening, particularly among communities of color, reproductive justice organizations, will be the time that really transforms this midterm," she's quoted by the Associated Press as saying, also on Tuesday, when it comes to a Texas runoff race between pro-life Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar Jessica Cisneros.

When Idaho earlier this year passed an abortion law similar to Texas', which restricts once a fetal heartbeat is detected, at about six weeks, Johnson once more called for "rage."

"If the governor's signing of this cruel, unconstitutional copycat legislation inspires anything, let it be rage and action," she's quoted as saying in a Planned Parenthood Action press release from March 23.

Last December, Johnson, along with the ACLU's Anthony D. Romero, wrote about "rage" in how "A 'Mississippi Compromise' on Abortion Would Threaten All Our Freedoms."

Their piece closes on a concerning tone:

Take nothing for granted: because in a world where politics trump precedent, there are no safe states. That rage you feel? That’s your power. Use it. The courts may not save us. But our freedom and dignity are not up for debate. There is no compromising on basic human rights. We will not go back.

And she continues to use such language.

Earlier on Thursday, New York Amsterdam News published an op-ed of hers, "The end of Roe and what it would mean for the Black community."

"And in the midst of our rage, sorrow, and exhaustion, we must wrestle with yet another question: what does this moment mean specifically for Black people, when the laws of this land have so often been intended to control our bodies?," Johnson writes in the opening of her piece.

Katie on Wednesday highlighted how the Black population has been devastatingly impacted by abortion, as did Candace Owens on Carlson's program for Tuesday night.

Black women overwhelmingly outnumber other demographics when it comes to having abortions. In parts of New York City, more Black babies are aborted than born. Planned Parenthood also preys on them in that 79 percent of their facilities are in minority communities.

According to reporting from CNN, "One Biden adviser said they expect and hope the news will result in many people channeling their "energy and rage" into voting for candidates in November who are supporters of legal abortion rights." Curiously, the adviser is not named.