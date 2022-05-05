Abortion

Radical Leftists Plan on Protesting Outside the Homes of Supreme Court Justices

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: May 05, 2022 12:25 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Radical progressives upset at the the idea of Roe v. Wade being overturned, as detailed in a leaked draft opinion, are planning on protesting at the homes of the justices who appear ready to vote to overturn the landmark case.

A group calling themselves "Ruth Sent Us," referring to former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is calling for people to show to the homes of the six justices: 

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her entire life moving the needle towards justice for all. She believed, and we believe that:

Women Deserve Trust

Black Lives Matter

Love Is Love

No Human Is Illegal

Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights. We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics."

The date of the protests is planned for May 11, "at the homes of the six extremist justices, three in Virginia and three in Maryland. If you'd like to join or lead a peaceful protest, let us know."

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley noted it is a shame the protesters are using Ginsburg's name as she would have very likely not have approved of their tactics, not to mention she questioned if Roe v. Wade went too far.

"We have become a nation addicted to rage," Turley concluded.

The Supreme Court itself got fencing that is meant to deter rioters installed overnight on Wednesday. It is similar to what was placed around the White House, Portland's Mark O. Hatfield federal Courthouse, and the Kenosha County Courthouse during the BLM and Antifa riots in 2020. The Capitol building got the fence installed around its perimeter following the riot on January 6, 2021.

Most Popular