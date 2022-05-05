Radical Leftists Plan on Protesting Outside the Homes of Supreme Court Justices

Radical progressives upset at the the idea of Roe v. Wade being overturned, as detailed in a leaked draft opinion, are planning on protesting at the homes of the justices who appear ready to vote to overturn the landmark case.

A group calling themselves "Ruth Sent Us," referring to former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, is calling for people to show to the homes of the six justices:

"Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her entire life moving the needle towards justice for all. She believed, and we believe that: Women Deserve Trust Black Lives Matter Love Is Love No Human Is Illegal Our 6-3 extremist Supreme Court routinely issues rulings that hurt women, racial minorities, LGBTQ+ and immigrant rights. We must rise up to force accountability using a diversity of tactics."

The date of the protests is planned for May 11, "at the homes of the six extremist justices, three in Virginia and three in Maryland. If you'd like to join or lead a peaceful protest, let us know."

George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley noted it is a shame the protesters are using Ginsburg's name as she would have very likely not have approved of their tactics, not to mention she questioned if Roe v. Wade went too far.

...RBG was closest on the Court with Justice Scalia despite their jurisprudential differences. She opposed liberal causes like court packing and even questioned whether Roe went too far. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 5, 2022

...What is most striking about these protests is how they are detached from any positive or productive purpose. They are clearly not going to intimidate these justices. If anything, they are likely to harden the resolve of the justices not to yield to the mob... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) May 5, 2022

"We have become a nation addicted to rage," Turley concluded.

The Supreme Court itself got fencing that is meant to deter rioters installed overnight on Wednesday. It is similar to what was placed around the White House, Portland's Mark O. Hatfield federal Courthouse, and the Kenosha County Courthouse during the BLM and Antifa riots in 2020. The Capitol building got the fence installed around its perimeter following the riot on January 6, 2021.