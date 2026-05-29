The Trump-Jaxson Dart Story Was Already Dead, but the Giants Made Sure to Kill It Again

This story died days ago. It was quashed, but the organization decided to dig it up again, kill it, and now it’s burned to ash. New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart addressed his brief introduction of President Donald Trump at a campaign event in Suffern, New York, last weekend. It caused a stir among the usual people, and later, linebacker Abdul Carter weighed in, and he wasn’t too pleased. It sparked a wild social media circus that quickly died down because we all have lives and better things to do.

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Jaxson Dart issues a detailed statement on his decision to introduce Donald Trump and the impact that it has had on the Giants and his teammates pic.twitter.com/HOdT0rkJdL — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

It was the right move by the Giants to have all the relevant parties speak today. The overall message from Harbaugh, Dart and Carter was that they're moving forward. They stressed that they're focused on coming together as a team while acknowledging their differences. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 29, 2026

By Monday, only the sports media and podcasters were talking about it, chiming in days late on a story that wasn’t a big deal. Still, with all the key players together, the organization did a good job gathering everyone one last time and truly putting an end to this non-issue. The Giants are lucky to have a seasoned coach in John Harbaugh who can handle the locker room, manage personalities, and diffuse tension, which they successfully did. Ben McAdoo or Brian Daboll couldn’t have managed this better.

Abdul Carter is asked if Jaxson Dart apologized in their conversation:



"I don't want him to say he's sorry. Stand on what you believe in, but it can't be a problem if I stand on what I believe in. As long as we have that understanding, it's all good." pic.twitter.com/GvotBBBKZM — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

Abdul Carter says he will only address Jaxson Dart introducing Donald Trump one time:



"Some things are bigger than football, and this is one of those things.



Jaxson is one of our leaders - he's the face of our franchise. He represents himself and what he does, and he represents… pic.twitter.com/u6ohplXL6l — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

Dart didn’t apologize, nor should he, but clarified why he introduced the president while also addressing the nuances, pitfalls, and responsibilities of being the face of the franchise. Folks, Dart is not and never will be like ‘boring’ Eli Manning, so we must get used to it. The stuff Eli eschewed is embraced by Dart regarding social media activity; it’s his brand. On Carter’s part, he doesn’t want Jaxson to apologize, adding that the pair had a disagreement, they’re close, and they’re moving forward. Carter felt obligated to say something to show that not everyone in the locker room agreed, which I understand. There was also a better way to convey that, but what’s done is done.

Jaxson Dart on his conversations with Abdul Carter:



"We've experienced adversity through a season and had to have each other's backs - that's exactly what we continue to do today. He's my brother, I know I'm a brother to him." pic.twitter.com/b8Dh7YNpLt — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

Abdul Carter and Jaxson Dart say their relationship is fine. This was after Dart talked.



Carter said they had a "disagreement" and talked about it as men.



Now they "move forward." pic.twitter.com/PSatgzdrXc — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) May 29, 2026

Harbaugh essentially framed it as a team-building moment:

John Harbaugh on the situation around Jaxson Dart's introduction of Donald Trump and how it has affected the Giants:



"It was a good opportunity for us as a football team to have good conversations...we're in a good place now, we're moving forward" pic.twitter.com/3ddPuLdLCq — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

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This was never a locker room issue. It was never going to be a thing—only those pushing that narrative seem to think so, and it never gained traction. It’s the same group that tried to cancel the US Men’s Hockey team. It failed badly.

You can’t have a team full of choirboys. Also, not everyone agrees on everything. That’s part of life. When you break it down, it’s not even a serious story. Jaxson shared his side, Carter shared his, they cleared the air, and Jameis Winston gave one of his trademark speeches, which makes him a treasure. And there were some folks who threw a tantrum and wanted Winston to be the starting quarterback this season. What say you now? Is Jameis now a traitor since he didn’t go full TDS?

"We've got people coming [to the World Cup] from all nationalities, perspectives, religions coming into this city. Are we going to get mad? 'Why are all these people coming here?' Or are we going to embrace the diversity that sports brings us?"



- Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/stdMKOLsm8 — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

"It reflects what togetherness looks like - we don't have to agree with people's perspective, but we should support their perspective because that's what they believe in"



Jameis Winson on the situation with Jaxson Dart, Abdul Carter, and the Giants: pic.twitter.com/47aigqhxP3 — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

Jameis Winston says he's proud of both Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter for how they've handled the situation:



"We don't have to pick a side in this. We have to have support for other people and what they stand for." pic.twitter.com/RxK7fN07Of — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

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Jameis Winston cites an example from his hometown in Alabama while talking about the situation with Jaxson Dart and Abdul Carter pic.twitter.com/Iv9XLuRZQa — SNY Giants (@SNYGiants) May 29, 2026

Some people need to get a life and realize that Trump supporters are everywhere. Deal with it. It’s not some secret; the man won twice in the last three elections.

I also know that some players on teams I root for are decidedly left-wing; I don’t care. I watch them/support them for other reasons, because I’m also not eight years old like some in this country. People will still be mad. That's their problem. Everyone, including the New York Giants, has moved on, but they decided to speak about it today to finally put it to rest.

I don’t know how you watch this and not feel anything but embarrassed about yourself and the smear campaign that existed if you are/were angry at Jaxson Dart. pic.twitter.com/t565eFl3tk — Shaun Morash (@ShaunMorash) May 29, 2026

Giants managed this situation well. It’s over. Done. Now it’s time to pray that no one else gets hurt—the Giants have already lost three players to injuries–and debate whether it's the turf that's to blame.

LAST NOTE: As I said, no one thinks like this except the Trump-deranged. Also, what does this guy know about the locker room?! It's this nonsense that has the beat writers rolling, since they also knew this issue wasn't a big deal.

This is painful to watch.



I always have an issue with anyone using veterans in their family as a shield for their own actions.



That said, I don’t think this statement will unify the team, remove the distraction, or put it to bed.



Dart (and now, the team, because of his… https://t.co/PiLAKMHDwQ — Paul Rieckhoff🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@PaulRieckhoff) May 29, 2026

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But trust me, not an issue in locker room. https://t.co/eRvqIiuG7z — The Giant Insider Podcast and Newspaper (@GiantInsider) May 29, 2026