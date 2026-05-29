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EXCLUSIVE: Mary Peltola Caught Trying to Plant Fake Candidate in Alaska Also Named ‘Dan Sullivan’

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 29, 2026 6:45 PM
EXCLUSIVE: Mary Peltola Caught Trying to Plant Fake Candidate in Alaska Also Named ‘Dan Sullivan’
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer

Mary Peltola, a Democrat running for the U.S. Senate seat in Alaska, appears to be behind a scheme to run a candidate named Dan Sullivan in the race in order to siphon votes away from the Republican incumbent and front-runner with the same name.

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Sullivan, who announced his campaign today, issued a press release expressing his desire to unseat the incumbent Sullivan. A PDF of the press release reveals that the author is an individual named Amber Lee, a left-wing consultant who the New York Times has described as a supporter of Peltola.

Lee hasn’t been shy to the press about her love for Peltola, either. Lee told the Hill that Peltola is “a real challenger” for the Republican incumbent. “I believe there’s a real chance for her to win this,” she added. In another article for the Hill, Lee glowed about Peltola, saying that she wished she would run for governor.

Sullivan, the candidate who appears to be her client, maintains a campaign website sparse with any information that a perspective voter may hope to see. No issues page appears on the site at this time and contains a low resolution campaign logo on the footer. The only content available on the site is regurgitated from the issued press release.

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ALASKA DAN SULLIVAN DEMOCRAT PARTY REPUBLICAN PARTY SENATE

Sullivan’s campaign hasn’t hid the fact that the names of the phony candidate and the incumbent are the same as the press release is headlined “Dan Sullivan Challenges Dan Sullivan for U.S. Senate Seat” with a subheading of “Urges Alaskans to defeat incumbent, elect a Sullivan who Stands up for Alaska.” Sullivan has also taken to adopting incumbent Sullivan's original campaign slogan of "Sullivan for Senate." 

Local media have noted the odd situation and Peltola's involvement, as Peltola recently completed a trip to Sullivan's hometown of Petersburg.

Alaska will hold its election on November 3, and the winner will be selected by rank-choice voting.

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House Dems Thought This Tweet Was a Banger. It Backfired Epically. Matt Vespa
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