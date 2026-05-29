FBI Arrests Man Accused of Threatening to Kill ICE Agents and Their Families in Newark

[Editor’s note: this story contains graphic language]
The FBI has reportedly arrested a man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Newark.
Video shows the man identified as Nicholas Scelfo threatening the lives of ICE agents and their families.
🚨 BREAKING: FBI has just RAIDED and ARRESTED the man who I caught on video threatening the lives of an ICE agent and his family outside ICE Newark— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2026
Nicholas Scelfo is facing FEDERAL FELONIES
THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE! 🔥
THANK YOU to @FBIDirectorKash and @DAGToddBlanche for… pic.twitter.com/R3iFty1Drs
Told you. @FBI just arrested the man who threatened to kill ICE officers and their families. FAFO. https://t.co/ai2Y46nmOR— Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) May 30, 2026
The leftist rioter in Newark who promised to m—rder federal agents and their family members, including children, has been arrested: https://t.co/PRLkXk0tCE— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 30, 2026
Thank you to the @FBI for arresting a rioter who threatened to kill an @ICEgov law enforcement officer and his family outside Delaney Hall.— Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) May 30, 2026
Our officers are facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the…
🚨 JUST IN: Trump FBI RAIDS THE HOUSE and carries out FELONY ARREST against leftist terrorist who threatened to kill ICE agents and their FAMILIES on camera, exposed by @NickSortor— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 30, 2026
LET'S GO!!
Showing no mercy! 🔥
"I have your face, motherf*cker, you're dead!"
Turns out, DOJ… https://t.co/9Amz2AixSK pic.twitter.com/pZcohTBOqe
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DOJ sources tell me the FBI has arrested Nicholas Scelfo, the man police say was caught on camera threatening to kill an ICE agent and the agent’s family outside Newark's Delaney Hall detention facility this week.— Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) May 30, 2026
Sources say Scelfo is facing federal felony charges. Working to… pic.twitter.com/dCBvGlzeSy
“I’ll kill your whole f–king family. Your whole f–king family is dead. Your children, your wife, all dead."— Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2026
A left-wing activist in Newark was caught on camera shouting those words at an unmasked ICE officer as protests outside the Delaney ICE facility turned chaotic.
Acting AG… pic.twitter.com/Dyi19NzM1h
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