FBI Arrests Man Accused of Threatening to Kill ICE Agents and Their Families in Newark

[Editor’s note: this story contains graphic language]

The FBI has reportedly arrested a man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Newark.

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Video shows the man identified as Nicholas Scelfo threatening the lives of ICE agents and their families.

🚨 BREAKING: FBI has just RAIDED and ARRESTED the man who I caught on video threatening the lives of an ICE agent and his family outside ICE Newark



Nicholas Scelfo is facing FEDERAL FELONIES



THIS IS HOW IT’S DONE! 🔥



THANK YOU to @FBIDirectorKash and @DAGToddBlanche for… pic.twitter.com/R3iFty1Drs — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 30, 2026

Told you. @FBI just arrested the man who threatened to kill ICE officers and their families. FAFO. https://t.co/ai2Y46nmOR — Acting AG Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) May 30, 2026

The leftist rioter in Newark who promised to m—rder federal agents and their family members, including children, has been arrested: https://t.co/PRLkXk0tCE — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 30, 2026

Thank you to the @FBI for arresting a rioter who threatened to kill an @ICEgov law enforcement officer and his family outside Delaney Hall.



Our officers are facing an 8,000% increase in death threats against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest the worst of the… — Secretary Markwayne Mullin (@SecMullinDHS) May 30, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Trump FBI RAIDS THE HOUSE and carries out FELONY ARREST against leftist terrorist who threatened to kill ICE agents and their FAMILIES on camera, exposed by @NickSortor



LET'S GO!!



Showing no mercy! 🔥



"I have your face, motherf*cker, you're dead!"



Turns out, DOJ… https://t.co/9Amz2AixSK pic.twitter.com/pZcohTBOqe — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 30, 2026

DOJ sources tell me the FBI has arrested Nicholas Scelfo, the man police say was caught on camera threatening to kill an ICE agent and the agent’s family outside Newark's Delaney Hall detention facility this week.



Sources say Scelfo is facing federal felony charges. Working to… pic.twitter.com/dCBvGlzeSy — Alexis McAdams (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) May 30, 2026

“I’ll kill your whole f–king family. Your whole f–king family is dead. Your children, your wife, all dead."



A left-wing activist in Newark was caught on camera shouting those words at an unmasked ICE officer as protests outside the Delaney ICE facility turned chaotic.



Acting AG… pic.twitter.com/Dyi19NzM1h — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 29, 2026

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