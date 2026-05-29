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Tipsheet

FBI Arrests Man Accused of Threatening to Kill ICE Agents and Their Families in Newark

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 29, 2026 9:16 PM
FBI Arrests Man Accused of Threatening to Kill ICE Agents and Their Families in Newark
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

[Editor’s note: this story contains graphic language]

The FBI has reportedly arrested a man accused of threatening to kill U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in Newark.

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Video shows the man identified as Nicholas Scelfo threatening the lives of ICE agents and their families.

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DOJ DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP FBI ICE

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