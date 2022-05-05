Abortion

Riot Fencing Has Been Placed Around the Supreme Court

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: May 05, 2022 10:20 AM
Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Taller security fencing was installed overnight around the Supreme Court as liberals and progressives continue their threats against some of the justices after a draft opinion was leaked showing Roe v. Wade might soon be overturned.

The fencing that was put in place Wednesday night stand around 7 feet tall. The design is similar to what was placed around the White House, Portland's Mark O. Hatfield federal Courthouse, and the Kenosha County Courthouse during the BLM and Antifa riots in 2020. The Capitol building got the fence installed around its perimeter following the riot on January 6, 2021.

The fencing's installment was completed by Thursday morning, going all the way around the nation's highest court.

Calls for violence against the Supreme Court have increased in recent days from leftists as the landmark decision could go away and the ability to make abortion laws would be returned to the states. Several pro-abortion demonstrations resulted in clashes and damage, with small skirmishes between pro-abortion and pro-life protesters.

