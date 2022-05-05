Riot Fencing Has Been Placed Around the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Taller security fencing was installed overnight around the Supreme Court as liberals and progressives continue their threats against some of the justices after a draft opinion was leaked showing Roe v. Wade might soon be overturned.

The fencing that was put in place Wednesday night stand around 7 feet tall. The design is similar to what was placed around the White House, Portland's Mark O. Hatfield federal Courthouse, and the Kenosha County Courthouse during the BLM and Antifa riots in 2020. The Capitol building got the fence installed around its perimeter following the riot on January 6, 2021.

Taller fencing is now being installed around the perimeter of the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/QBZK9vUukg — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 5, 2022

The fencing's installment was completed by Thursday morning, going all the way around the nation's highest court.

Fencing now surrounds the U.S. Supreme Court following protests and the leak of the draft decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/654yZgtuEJ — Mitchell Miller (@mmillerwtop) May 5, 2022

Calls for violence against the Supreme Court have increased in recent days from leftists as the landmark decision could go away and the ability to make abortion laws would be returned to the states. Several pro-abortion demonstrations resulted in clashes and damage, with small skirmishes between pro-abortion and pro-life protesters.

Pro abortion activists are now openly calling for and threatening violence and unrest. pic.twitter.com/LeE2QaGzEW — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 3, 2022