BLM-Linked Group Targeting SCOTUS Justices' Homes Offering Stipends to Activists

A group targeting the homes of originalist Supreme Court Justices are, according to their website, paying those who join the efforts in the form of stipends funded by an unknown source that is tied to radical leftist groups including the embattled Black Lives Matter organization.

Going by the name "Ruth Sent Us," a reference to late Supreme Court Just Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the group has been posting online looking for activists with various skills to target Justices at their homes. In a thread posted by Carrie Severino, the organization is seen seeking individuals to participate in "peaceful protests" outside the homes of current Supreme Court Justices who — according to POLITICO's reporting of the leaked draft opinion — joined Justice Alito in overturning Roe v. Wade.

There are still a number of unanswered questions about the "Ruth Sent Us" group organizing protests at the homes of the "six extremist justices" in response to the leaked draft opinion in Dobbs. /1 pic.twitter.com/erSo5eMHpV — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) May 5, 2022

The Ruth Sent Us website also asks, "Are you a muralist or chalk artist? Are you a graphic designer who would like to contribute remotely?" apparently seeking artists for "large-scale art" that will be "included in the protests against the Supreme Court."

"Stipends available," the appeal notes.

The website notes that “stipends [are] available” for protestors. Who exactly is paying for these stipends?



More pointedly, who is funding the threat against Supreme Court justices? /2 pic.twitter.com/9J872h8pyF — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) May 5, 2022

But who is standing up this organization or funding its stipends and other activities — and what are the group's intentions when it comes to "large-scale" efforts to protest the Supreme Court?

As Severino explains, the Ruth Sent Us website "links to a different organization, 'Strike for Choice,' which shows connections to groups including Black Lives Matter, Code Pink, Women's March SF, Kavanaugh Off Our Court, and Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights."

The website links to a different organization, "Strike for Choice," which shows connections to groups including Black Lives Matter, Code Pink, Women's March SF, Kavanaugh Off Our Court, and Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights. How exactly are these groups connected? /3 pic.twitter.com/KckGEdsxfJ — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) May 5, 2022

The obvious connection is made by Severino in subsequent tweets noting that while Ruth Sent Us asks for "peaceful protest" outside of originalist Justices' homes, the organization's ties call their commitment to peaceful expression into question.

The website asks for “peaceful protests.” Is that like the “mostly peaceful” protests burning down cities across the country during BLM, which appears to be connected with this group?



How many of these other groups have engaged in violence before? /4 — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) May 5, 2022

"Is that like the 'mostly peaceful' protests burning down cities across the country during BLM, which appears to be connected with this group?" Severino asked before outlining the past plans and activities of the other groups connected to Ruth Sent Us.

"The parallels between this planned protest and the disgusting antics we saw from left-wing dark money groups during the Kavanaugh confirmation are striking," Severino noted.

During the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings, a rep for the Women's March "confirmed that her group had coordinated a plan to disrupt the hearings. That included offering lodging to traveling protesters and 'jail and bail support' if necessary." /5https://t.co/9l87mHnX1i — Carrie Severino (@JCNSeverino) May 5, 2022

As Townhall reported previously, Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) introduced a bill to ramp up security for Supreme Court Justices and their families while giving Supreme Court Police added authority to protect Justices, a piece of legislation that's already landed bipartisan support from Senator Chris Coons (D-DE). And as Julio reported, more substantive riot barricades have been put up surrounding the Supreme Court itself.