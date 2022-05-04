Abortion

Does Al Sharpton Know This Stat About Aborted Black Babies?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: May 04, 2022 3:15 PM
Source: Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Race hustler, tax cheat and former MSNBC host Al Sharpton has issued a response to the draft opinion leaked this week showing the Supreme Court is considering overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the regulation of abortion to the states. 

“The history of reproductive politics in the U.S. is rooted in structural forms of gendered, sexualized, and racialized acts of discrimination violating a women’s right to privacy. The leaked draft opinion might not be the final order of the Court, but it is yet another reminder that abortion restrictions and bans disproportionately burden Black women, low-income people, and others marginalized members of our community. They already face intersecting discriminatory barriers to accessing health care existing in law and fact and will now confront yet another challenge. Safe abortion access is as much a racial and an economic justice issue as the right to vote is the root of all civil rights issues," Sharpton and the Black women leadership of the National Action Network released in a statement Wednesday. 

"If this draft is indeed passed as the majority opinion, the federally protected constitutional right to an abortion, the rule of law for almost 50 years, would be overturned. The Supreme Court would have neglected its responsibility to respect the precedent in Roe v. Wade. The authority to implement abortion laws would be turned over to individual states," they continued. 

But does Sharpton know the facts about abortion? For example, that more black babies in New York City were aborted last year than born?

Or that Margaret Sanger founded Planned Parenthood with a goal of ridding the U.S. of the black population?

Maybe these issues will come up at Sharpton's event tonight.

Most Popular