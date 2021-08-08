The Democratic Standard of Deciding Who Should Resign is a Strange One

Following the results of an investigation from New York Attorney General Letitia James which found that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) sexually harassed female workers in violation of state and federal law, various figures have weighed in. When it comes to fellow Democrats, however, the reactions have been mixed.

New York senators and representatives, regardless of party affiliation, have called on Cuomo to resign, as has President Joe Biden. The president, however, wouldn't really comment on whether or not he should be impeached should he refuse to resign.

As Madeline highlighted though, many Democratic governors have failed to make such a call. This includes, as Reagan pointed out, Gov. Ralph Northam (D-VA), who has faced his own scandals.

Days after he made remarks advocating for infanticide in 2019, it was revealed that Northam appeared in a yearbook photo where he was either wearing blackface or appearing in a KKK outfit. He also admitted to wearing blackface for a Michael Jackson moonwalking contest.

Another Virginia governor has weighed in, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, who is running again as the Democratic nominee for 2021.

I pointed out to McAuliffe that he called for Northam to resign, Northam didn’t, and he’s gone on to recover his popularity. McAuliffe says that’s different b/c he believes Northam saying he wasn’t in the blackface picture.For Cuomo, “we have 11 women who are very, very credible” — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 5, 2021

McAuliffe has called on Cuomo to resign. "Yes. He can’t serve anymore. He doesn’t have the capacity to govern," when asked by Edward-Isaac Dovere.

When it comes to how McAuliffe called on Northam to resign, though Northam ultimately did not resign, McAuliffe says that it's different, and that he believes Northam when he said he didn't appear in the yearbook photo.

Insane! Northam admitted to being in the photo: https://t.co/ZowfLG87cA — Christian Martinez (@C_RMartinez) August 5, 2021

However, as The Washington Post reported not long after the photos were unearthed, "Gov. Ralph Northam admits he was in 1984 yearbook photo showing figures in blackface, KKK hood."

In a Sunday column for Townhall, Derek Hunter pointed out other particularly shameful reactions from Democrats.

Perhaps no one else is worse than MSNBC's Joy Reid:

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made it to the weekend and will likely go nowhere, ultimately. Republicans will continue to attack him, which will eventually cause leftists to rally around him. Noted racist and homophobe Joy Reid came to Cuomo’s defense because she’s a bad person. Within 30 seconds of talking about the scandal, Reid managed to make it about Donald Trump because she’s an intellectual lightweight and obedient dog to the liberal establishment. Were she not, she wouldn’t have a job. Her past anti-gay writings and lies about them being the result of a hack would’ve destroyed most people, but she’s quick to cry racism and that scares MSNBC. Half their programming is calling everyone else a racist, their audience is conditioned to believe the charge. The rest of the country, thanks to this business model, now tune it out, it having been sapped of all its power. It’s why the left started using “white supremacy” more often. It’s just as dumb, just as meaningless and empty, but the people they’ve made numb to “racist” haven’t adjusted their cynicism yet.

Curtis Houck covered the segment for NewsBusters and also tweeted clips.

Reid: "For all you resign Cuomo conservatives let's recall about what your man Clarence Thomas said about whether he would resign...Oh, and then there's the 'I like beer and I black out' Justice, Brett Kavanaugh" who "cried and whined his way through his confirmation hearings" pic.twitter.com/eJhNxbqMbD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 5, 2021

Following a plea for "holy, holy MAGA Trumpers" to shut up, she GUSHES OVER Cuomo as having done "a much better job on the pandemic than Trump," dismissed nursing homes as just one of many "issues," mentioned other GOP men, and implied @atensnut is too kooky to be truthful pic.twitter.com/D0kMyokcMC — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 6, 2021

As Audrey Unverferth mentioned for The Federalist, it's not just McAuliffe who called on Northam to resign in 2019, only to since support him when he did not.

This includes Biden who just a few months ago gushed that Northam is "one of the best governors in the country," and had also said "Governor, I really mean this, I’m not being political, you’ve done one hell of a job."

Biden may join everyone in calling on Cuomo to resign but remember he also called on Northam to resign in 2019 and then earlier this year called him “one of the best governors in the country”https://t.co/C4lJsXm41L — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 3, 2021

The same reaction is likely if and when Cuomo doesn't resign, who has refused to do so, despite polls showing a majority of New Yorkers want him to. This includes Democrats.