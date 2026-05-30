Why the Washington Nationals Just Fired One of Their Executives. Hint: It's Woke Nonsense.

The Washington Nationals fired an executive on Friday after James O’Keefe exposed him for blackballing pitcher Trevor Williams for being Catholic.

Sean Hudson, who was the Nats’ director of community relations, also criticized fans, asking, If the team’s political views upset them, where else might they go? There was also a mention of how this franchise allegedly monitors its fans' social media activity. O’Keefe had more:

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BREAKING NEWS: Washington @Nationals Director of Community Relations Admits on Hidden Camera to Active Religious Discrimination Against Starting Pitcher Trevor Williams, Surveillance of Nationals Fans’ Google History, and Segregated LGBTQ+ Corporate Meetings to an O’Keefe… pic.twitter.com/AWqlq6wXV9 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 26, 2026

Former SportsCenter Host @sagesteele responds to the Washington @Nationals report on religious discrimination against Trevor Williams.



“I think it’s massive. I think it’s [O'Keefe Report] a huge deal because he [Sean Hudson] has been completely exposed, and what this does… https://t.co/vOfDHmqQOI pic.twitter.com/DKMg7tYLxL — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 26, 2026

STEIN CONFRONTS NATIONALS DIRECTOR: Sean Hudson, Washington Nationals Director of Community Relations, speaks to Alex Stein about his comments regarding religious discrimination and Google data collection made to an OMG undercover journalist.



Hudson: “That doesn’t sound like… https://t.co/vOfDHmqQOI pic.twitter.com/v7ExdZmwz3 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 26, 2026

Sean Hudson is the Director of Community Relations for the Washington Nationals MLB Team. Hudson admitted on OMG hidden cameras that Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams was intentionally blacklisted from certain team social media content after Williams publicly… — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 26, 2026

Sean Hudson is the Director of Community Relations for the Washington Nationals MLB Team. Hudson admitted on OMG hidden cameras that Washington Nationals pitcher Trevor Williams was intentionally blacklisted from certain team social media content after Williams publicly criticized the Los Angeles Dodgers’ inclusion of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence drag group, which Williams argued mocked his Catholic faith. “Because of that, we [Washington Nationals] don’t use him [Trevor Williams] on social [media].” Hudson’s comments raise concerns regarding Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits employers from discriminating against employees on the basis of religion. The law states that employers may not “limit, segregate, or classify” employees in ways that would negatively affect their status or opportunities because of their religious beliefs. Hudson also revealed the Nationals’ data collection of their fans. Claiming the organization categorizes fans into “buckets” using purchasing habits, ticketing behavior, and online tracking data collected through cookies. “If you’re accepting cookies, we’re [Washington Nationals] getting your… a plethora of your Google history.” Hudson’s comments raise concerns about how professional sports organizations collect and analyze data without attendees fully understanding the extent of the tracking tied to stadium apps, Wi-Fi systems, cookies, and digital ticketing platforms. Hudson further detailed efforts to leverage Nationals Park relationships with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Boeing executives, and defense contractors “like the Palantir’s of the world” in order to generate revenue and corporate partnerships for the organization. “We’re [Nationals] trying to use baseball to make money.” Hudson additionally discussed corporate meeting structure surrounding LGBTQ+ employees, including whether certain meetings should exclude employees who do not identify as LGBTQ+. “If you don’t identify as a member of the LGBTQ+ population, you shouldn’t be at this specific meeting.” Hudson openly described himself as “very far left-leaning,” stating there is a “Join the Communist Party” poster hanging in his kitchen, while advocating for wealth redistribution through baseball initiatives. “There is a ‘Join the Communist Party’ poster up in my kitchen.” Hudson also acknowledged that many Nationals fans attend baseball games to avoid politics altogether, but stated, “If we [Nationals] piss you off, where else are you gonna go?” When professional sports organizations inject political ideology, identity politics, and social activism into entertainment spaces, the public deserves to know, especially when many Americans have traditionally viewed sports as an escape from political division. OMG reached out to Sean Hudson, the Washington Nationals, Trevor Williams, and Williams’ agents for comment. After the video was released, Hudson was confronted about the content of the investigation, where he said, “That doesn’t sound like something I would say.”

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Well, it doesn’t matter since he’s gone (via NYT):

The Washington Nationals have let go of a community relations executive, sources told The Athletic on Friday, three days after a conservative group posted a hidden camera conversation in which the employee discussed internal deliberations about everything from an alleged social media ban on a Catholic pitcher to relationships with defense contractors and the organization’s efforts to placate President Trump. The video, which racked up 4 million views on X since it was posted Tuesday, appeared to capture former Nationals director of community relations Sean Hudson talking in a public setting with an undercover “citizen journalist” from the O’Keefe Media Group. The group was founded by James O’Keefe, who had also founded Project Veritas before leaving the company in February 2023. Project Veritas has been known to use deceptive techniques to record videos secretly and has, in the past, been accused of selective editing. The team did not comment on Hudson’s employment status, as it does not discuss personnel matters publicly. Hudson did not respond to multiple attempts to reach him for comment via phone calls and messages sent to his social media accounts, some of which have since been deleted.

I’ll let our own Corey Inganamort, who worked for the Nationals for 13 years, have the final word:

I worked for the Nationals for 13 years from 09-22. I was on the field every game and knew many of the players personally. The culture was exactly the same then.



In 2019, when the Nats were in the World Series, there was panic throughout the offices about inviting President… — Corey Inganamort 🪚🌴🪚 (@TheBirdWords) May 26, 2026

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I worked for the Nationals for 13 years from 09-22. I was on the field every game and knew many of the players personally. The culture was exactly the same then. In 2019, when the Nats were in the World Series, there was panic throughout the offices about inviting President Trump to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. When Trump declined to prevent long security lines / improve the fan experience, the front office jumped at the opportunity to invite Jose Andres, with whom Trump was feuding over immigration (Jose loves open borders) and over his backing out of his restaurant deal at Trump's DC hotel. Trump attended the game in a suite and saw Jose recognized. When George Floyd died from an overdose of fentanyl, the front offices made the players kneel and recognize a moment of silence. I talked to multiple players who said they objected to the mandatory assignment but knew they'd lose endorsement money if they declined. Whenever Biden officials were recognized in pre- or in-game recognitions, the production staff would be giddy. The DJ would play upbeat music, and the announcer would fist pump before getting a chance to introduce them. Since leaving the Nats, the DJ tried to dox me on Reddit after some idiot took offense to my patriotic boat flag. The place is a cesspool, but so are the fans. Also, Jorge is a great guy and should be allowed to attend every Nationals meeting!

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UPDATE: Nationals in full damage control mode.

🚨NATIONALS APOLOGIZE: Washington @Nationals President of Baseball Operations Jason Sinnarajah apologized on live TV to Catholics, Christians, Nats fans, & Trevor Williams regarding the hidden camera comments from their own Director of Community Relations.



Glad to see the… https://t.co/vOfDHmqQOI pic.twitter.com/fFposG8Is6 — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) May 30, 2026

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