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Tipsheet

United Flight Forced to Land After Attempted Hijacking

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | May 30, 2026 10:00 AM
United Flight Forced to Land After Attempted Hijacking
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File

Late last night, a United flight from Chicago to Minneapolis was forced to land after a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit. Details of the perpetrator have not been released, but the FBI has acknowledged that authorities have an individual in custody.

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"FBI Milwaukee's Madison Resident Agency and law enforcement partners responded immediately. A subject was detained by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and afterwards, passengers resumed their flight," FBI Milwaukee Field Office spokesperson Caroline Clancy told a local ABC affiliate.

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CRIME FBI MINNESOTA NATIONAL SECURITY UNITED KINGDOM

WISN 12 reported that the individual attempted to break into the cockpit multiple times, but was subdued by authorities aboard the plane.

“Don't think they were able to cuff him but were able to get control of him after multiple attempts to try to breach the cockpit," a transmission acquired by WISN said. "He is seated in a seat and flanked by law enforcement officers on either side." 

The plane landed safely and the matter is still under investigation.

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