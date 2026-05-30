United Flight Forced to Land After Attempted Hijacking

Late last night, a United flight from Chicago to Minneapolis was forced to land after a passenger attempted to breach the cockpit. Details of the perpetrator have not been released, but the FBI has acknowledged that authorities have an individual in custody.

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United Flight 2005 (ORD–MSP) diverted to Madison after an unruly passenger allegedly attempted to breach the cockpit while ranting in Russian.



Passengers reported the individual was removed in handcuffs as police swept the aircraft. Reports indicate authorities treated the… pic.twitter.com/iRShsY6wbo — Turbine Traveller (@Turbinetraveler) May 30, 2026

#BREAKING: Passenger attempts to breach cockpit on United flight to Minneapolis. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) May 30, 2026

The aircraft was transmitting squawk code 7500, which is the standard code assigned to aircraft in a hijacking situation. https://t.co/h4zmGrdSf7 pic.twitter.com/8gcJrPI5no — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) May 30, 2026

"FBI Milwaukee's Madison Resident Agency and law enforcement partners responded immediately. A subject was detained by the Dane County Sheriff's Office and afterwards, passengers resumed their flight," FBI Milwaukee Field Office spokesperson Caroline Clancy told a local ABC affiliate.

WISN 12 reported that the individual attempted to break into the cockpit multiple times, but was subdued by authorities aboard the plane.

“Don't think they were able to cuff him but were able to get control of him after multiple attempts to try to breach the cockpit," a transmission acquired by WISN said. "He is seated in a seat and flanked by law enforcement officers on either side."

The plane landed safely and the matter is still under investigation.

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