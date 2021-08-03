Andrew Cuomo

BREAKING: Biden Calls on Cuomo to Resign

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Aug 03, 2021 5:10 PM
Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Joe Biden joined calls for New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) to resign on Tuesday during a press conference on COVID-19. The New York Attorney General revealed the damning results of an independent investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against Cuomo made by a host of women. The report confirmed that Cuomo violated state and federal law with his instances of sexual harassment in the workplace.

"I think he should resign," Biden said of Cuomo. Earlier on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki declined to comment on the administration's view of Cuomo's disgraced behavior following the results of the report. Biden said that he has not yet spoken with Cuomo following the release of the results of the independent investigation into the embattled governor.

Biden joins a bipartisan consensus among lawmakers for Cuomo to resign after the report was released on Tuesday. Among the lawmakers calling for his resignation are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), New York Senators Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), and nearly every state lawmaker and member of congress representing New York in the House.

Previously, Biden referred to Cuomo as the "gold standard," regarding his botched COVID response that led to an influx of preventable deaths. 

