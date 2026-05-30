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The Nazi Tattoo, the Reddit Posts, and Now This: Graham Platner's Senate Campaign in Crisis

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 30, 2026 3:16 PM
The Nazi Tattoo, the Reddit Posts, and Now This: Graham Platner's Senate Campaign in Crisis
Screenshot via Pod Save America

A Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Maine who’s come under fire for a Nazi tattoo and apparently masturbating in port-a-potties sent sexually explicit texts to other women while he was married, the Wall Street Journal reported

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Graham Platner’s wife informed his campaign about the problem days after he announced he was running, the paper reported. 

Platner and his wife, Amy Gertner, got married in 2024. Within a year of marriage, she found sexually explicit text messages from several women in the spring of 2025, the Journal reported.





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The news follows after reporters exposed now-deleted posts on Reddit of Platner mocking a wounded soldier who was injured during a Taliban ambush in 2012. 

Platner’s full post on Reddit said, “This video never gets old. Dumb motherf****r didn’t deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible s**t decision possible when it comes to small unit combat.”

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