The Nazi Tattoo, the Reddit Posts, and Now This: Graham Platner's Senate Campaign in Crisis

A Democrat running for U.S. Senate in Maine who’s come under fire for a Nazi tattoo and apparently masturbating in port-a-potties sent sexually explicit texts to other women while he was married, the Wall Street Journal reported.

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Graham Platner’s wife informed his campaign about the problem days after he announced he was running, the paper reported.

Platner and his wife, Amy Gertner, got married in 2024. Within a year of marriage, she found sexually explicit text messages from several women in the spring of 2025, the Journal reported.

The wife of the Maine’s Democratic Senate candidate disclosed the texts between Platner and other women to his campaign. https://t.co/WmTAV5ihTe — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 30, 2026





So Graham Platner had a Nazi chest tattoo for 20 years, rooted for military members to get killed, lied about being poor — he went to a rich boarding school and he was ending nudes to multiple women and his wife caught him and told the campaign per @wsj. https://t.co/FUunZzlTGZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 30, 2026





BREAKING: Graham Platner’s Wife Flagged Sexually Explicit Texts to His Senate Campaign



"Days after Graham Platner announced his Maine Senate bid, his wife informed the campaign about a potential political problem she had previously discovered on the oyster farmer’s phone:… pic.twitter.com/hVHJma4STt — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 30, 2026





WSJ: Graham Platner’s Wife Flagged Sexually Explicit Texts to His Senate Campaign



The wife of the Maine Democratic Senate candidate disclosed the texts between Platner and other women to his campaign#MaineSenatehttps://t.co/YioQQDAItE — Politics & Poll Tracker 📡 (@PollTracker2024) May 30, 2026





this story is actually even stranger than the headline;



the campaign was conducting self-oppo research (smart)



and the wife disclosed she'd found that he'd been sexting other women (ok)



and the campaign decided it wasn't a big deal (malpractice) https://t.co/xV9jgBevjy — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) May 30, 2026





Democrats have been screaming for years about Trump’s alleged “suckers and losers” comments about the military (which were debunked); yet have no problem with literal Nazi Graham Platner making ACTUAL derogatory comments towards the military.



DEMOCRATS ARE GARBAGE. https://t.co/8XifTfdiXp — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) May 30, 2026





I am impressed he has time to oyster farm between the edgy reddit posting and sexting. https://t.co/62Fv2T4NxZ — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) May 30, 2026





The news follows after reporters exposed now-deleted posts on Reddit of Platner mocking a wounded soldier who was injured during a Taliban ambush in 2012.

Platner’s full post on Reddit said, “This video never gets old. Dumb motherf****r didn’t deserve to live. At least his stupidity and fat a** wheezing are available for all future infantrymen to witness and hold in contempt. Poor marksmanship on the Taliban’s part is the only reason this mouthbreather made it home, he managed to make every possible s**t decision possible when it comes to small unit combat.”

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