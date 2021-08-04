New Poll Shows Bipartisan Agreement for Cuomo's Resignation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) was found to have violated both state and federal laws via multiple instances of sexual harassment, in a report released by the state attorney general on Tuesday. The report is a result of an independent investigation into the series of claims, from a host of women, of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

New York lawmakers at the state and federal level, both Republican and Democrat, are united behind seeking Cuomo's resignation. Some state lawmakers are also weighing impeachment of the governor. A new poll shows that voters in New York agree that Cuomo must step down. A fresh Marist poll found that 59 percent of New Yorkers, including 52 percent of Democrats, agree that Cuomo should resign as governor. An overwhelming majority also said that he should be impeached if he refuses to resign.

Should Gov. #Cuomo resign from office? See the results of our just released poll of NYS. https://t.co/ZfYQ7qEgsu — Marist Poll (@maristpoll) August 4, 2021

Likewise, only 44 percent of respondents indicated that Cuomo is innocent. The poll also shows bad news for his reelection campaign, if Cuomo ultimately runs again; just 11 percent of New Yorkers said that the embattled governor is worthy of another term. Seventy-eight percent want a new governor, which is a 20-point jump from February.

Cuomo made it clear on Tuesday that he has no intention of resigning. He outright denied the claims made by 11 different women who worked for his administration, and said that the attorney general's report was not consistent with facts.