Japan Overhauled Its Entire Intelligence Community...and One Nation Is Not Happy About It

Japan seems cautious of its powerful neighbor across the East China Sea: The National Diet has decided to overhaul its entire intelligence-gathering system. This is one of the key initiatives of the current Japanese Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi. She aims to expand this institution's capabilities and centralize those efforts. The focus goes beyond counterterrorism; Takaichi reportedly also wants to know if the island nation is being surveilled and who might be spying. This is not new: everyone engages in these activities, whether adversary or ally (via Japan Today):

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Takaichi has said a system for registering agents of foreign governments engaged in lobbying activities should be considered, and that Japan needs to establish its own foreign intelligence agency. The new law lacks provisions for parliament to monitor intelligence activities, leaving questions regarding democratic oversight unresolved. Speaking to reporters at her office, Takaichi maintained the new law will not raise risks to privacy, saying it will "establish the foundations of Japan's intelligence capabilities" and strengthen the country's ability to "protect public safety and the national interest." Regarding further intelligence measures, she said the government will "proceed with our deliberations carefully and steadily while listening to a wide range of views." Devised in response to national security concerns, including cyberattacks and election interference via social media disinformation, the council will be chaired by the prime minister and composed of nine other Cabinet members, including the chief Cabinet secretary and foreign minister. It will centralize a fragmented intelligence apparatus, with the law stating the council's secretariat, the National Intelligence Bureau, will comprehensively coordinate intelligence gathered by the National Police Agency, the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry and other organizations, with the authority to ask them to share information. The government could establish the council and bureau as early as July and set up an expert panel to discuss counterespionage legislation. It is expected to formulate policy with an eye to submitting a bill during the regular parliamentary session in 2027.

One nation that isn’t too pleased about this bill is China, for obvious reasons:

Japan's lawmakers need to learn the lessons of history and act prudently, a spokeswoman for China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday. Commenting on the passing of a bill by Japan's Upper House to establish a National Intelligence Council, Mao Ning said: "We're concerned about the move and note that it has already been both domestically and internationally questioned." Addressing a regular news conference, Mao quoted people with insights in the country who have pointed out that the move is not simply Japan's internal affair, but also a major issue concerning the country's constitutional system as well as its domestic and foreign security policies. Mao added that Japan's intelligence community has, in the past, paved the way for militarism and wars of aggression which resulted in innumerable crimes against its Asian neighbors as well as the people of Japan themselves.

Now, that’s the CCP talking right there.

‘We don’t like this bill because of Japan’s past history of militarism.’

Well, is that the reason? This tweet from Palantir might shed some light. The American artificial intelligence company, which has been integrating its capabilities into the very fields Takaichi wants to strengthen. That might be hitting a bit close to home for Beijing, which is engaged in an AI war with the United States. Palantir executives, including co-founder Peter Thiel, met with the Japanese prime minister last spring.

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Yeah, I can see why the Chinese are a bit sour about this.

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