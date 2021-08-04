Only a Handful of Dem Governors Have Called on Andrew Cuomo to Resign

Since Tuesday, only a select few Democratic governors and other elected officials have called on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign following the bombshell revelations from the investigation into sexual harassment allegations against him.

The most notable silence would be from Democratic governors, as only four northeastern governors issued a formal statement responding to the findings of the investigation. In a joint, two-sentence statement, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D), Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee (D) responded to the findings and called on Cuomo to resign from office.

"We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office,” the statement said. But not all Democratic governors have called on their colleague to resign. Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) previously favored an investigation into Cuomo's conduct, but has not called for resignation now that the probe has concluded.

In addition to the governors, other New York political leaders within the Democratic Party have publicly urged Cuomo to resign, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).

In a joint statement, Schumer and Gillibrand described the findings of the investigation as “profoundly disturbing, inappropriate, and completely unacceptable.”

“No elected official is above the law,” the statement said. “The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office. We continue to believe that the Governor should resign.”

Some members of House, Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-NY), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), issued a joint statement calling for the Governor’s resignation. “The time has come for Governor Andrew Cuomo to do the right thing for the people of New York and resign,” the statement said.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio issued a bold statement calling for Cuomo’s impeachment if he does not comply with the investigators. “It is beyond clear that Andre Cuomo is not fit to hold office and can no longer serve as Governor,” his statement said. “He must resign, and if he continues to resist and attack the investigators who did their jobs, he should be impeached immediately.”

Members of the upper echelon of the Democratic Party chimed in, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and President Joe Biden. In a statement, Pelosi said “[r]ecognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign,” while President Biden stated in a press conference that the Governor should resign.

As of right now, Cuomo’s fate in politics is uncertain. While many members of his own party including the president have called on him to resign, he has not.